The Alaska USA Foundation donated a total of $15,000 to local nonprofit organizations in Alaska and Arizona, working hard to support children in the time of COVID-19.
$10,000 was donated to Anchorage Youth Court in support of their efforts to provide an alternative justice program for youth offenders in Anchorage, Chugiak, Eagle River and Girdwood. With this support, they will continue to improve public safety, reduce recidivism and provide a cost-effective form of restorative justice.
$2,500 was donated to Educare Arizona to assist with providing early childhood learning, family support and health care. Their goal is to close the achievement gap for high-risk, low-income children.
$2,500 was donated to Southwest Human Development to help fund the Reach Out and Read program on Luke Air Force Base. This program focuses on early literacy work with active-duty military families with young children.
“The past year has been difficult for so many of our nonprofit partners and we are so pleased to have an opportunity to provide support,” said Dan McCue, executive director, Alaska USA Foundation. “They fill the needs in our communities that would otherwise go unmet, and in many ways have reimagined how that looks for 2021. The Alaska USA Foundation is honored to help provide financial support for them to fulfill their worthy missions.”
For more than fifteen years, the Alaska USA Foundation has supported 501(c)(3) charitable organizations that provide needs-based services to children, veterans, and active duty members of the military and their families. Since its inception, the Foundation has distributed more than $2.5 million to these organizations and is honored to assist those that provide direct services in support of its mission. Additional information about the Alaska USA Foundation is available at www.alaskausafoundation.org.