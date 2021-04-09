Honoring the past and protecting the future is the goal of the Alaska USA Foundation as a $10,000 donation is made to the American Red Cross Service to the Armed Forces Program (SAF). These funds will be divided equally in Alaska, Arizona, California, and Washington to help provide care and comfort to members of the military.
For more than 140 years, the American Red Cross has provided care and comfort to military members and their families through the following services:
- Providing community information and referral services.
- Providing families with information to cope with military deployments.
- Helping families understand and cope with disasters.
- Providing emergency communications.
- Supporting military hospital and clinic programs.
- Supporting veteran services and hospital programs.
- Providing reconnection workshops.
- Supporting military deployments with embedded staff on-the-ground.
“Supporting and honoring our military members has been an integral part of Alaska USA since its inception in 1948,” said Dan McCue, Executive Director, Alaska USA Foundation. “We are honored to stand with the American Red Cross Armed Services Program to ensure that those who have sacrificed so much for our country will continue to have support every step of the way.”