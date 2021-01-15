Alaska USA Federal Credit Union and the Alaska USA Foundation donated a combined $20,000 to Covenant House Alaska to continue its mission to provide services for youth experiencing homelessness. In addition, they are challenging other Alaska businesses to join in on the effort to uplift the young people at the shelter.
The donation will fund services at Covenant House Alaska that include providing warm clothing, meals and the tools its young people need to feel supported and safe during the current pandemic.
“Covenant House Alaska provides essential services that improve our community now, and well into the future. Alaska USA is committed to helping the communities we serve, and I am proud to put our values to action with this donation,” said Alaska USA Federal Credit Union President and CEO Geoff Lundfelt. “After such a taxing year that has resulted in so many needing additional assistance, we want to challenge fellow business leaders in the community to continue the giving in the new year.”
Covenant House Alaska has seen an increase of 230% in services delivered and a 118% increase in the number of young people needing those services.
“When Alaska USA Federal Credit Union and the Alaska USA Foundation provided us with necessary funding and supplies, what they’re saying to these youth is that they matter and deserve a future. This support is recognition that these young people will one day be our leaders,” said Joe Hemphill, chief development officer at Covenant House Alaska.
Additionally, Alaska USA employees donated multiple roasts to Covenant House Alaska to feed youth staying at the shelter as part of its employee holiday gift giving campaign.
More about Alaska USA
Alaska USA Federal Credit Union is a member-owned, not-for-profit financial cooperative with $9.7 billion in assets and more than 675,000 members worldwide. The credit union operates more than 90 branches and service facilities in Alaska, Arizona, California, and Washington State. Alaska USA offers a 24/7 Member Service Center and access to more than 55,000 surcharge-free ATMs worldwide, as well as online and mobile solutions.