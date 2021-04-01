Changing the world through sport begins with community. Alaska USA Federal Credit Union is proud of its commitment to community in supporting Special Olympics Alaska with a donation of $20,000. Special Olympics Alaska’s mission is to provide year-round sports training and athletic competition in a variety of Olympic-type sports for children and adults with intellectual disabilities.
COVID-19 provided many obstacles for Special Olympics Alaska, but this organization is used to breaking down barriers. This donation will support Special Olympics Alaska’s creative efforts in providing sports training and competition for more than 2,000 individuals with intellectual disabilities, Special Olympics Alaska’s biggest community fundraiser - Alaska Law Enforcement Torch Run and a few grassroot programs like Dining with Darci.
“Special Olympics Alaska is a catalyst for inclusion that has been improving our communities for more than 50 years. Alaska USA is committed to helping the communities we serve so that they can continue to provide essential services now and well into the future,” said Alaska USA Federal Credit Union President and CEO Geoff Lundfelt.