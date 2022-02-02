Alaska educators and Arctic-inspired teachers are invited to a free virtual Arctic Educators Fair on Feb. 16 from 4-5:30 p.m.
This event will connect formal and informal educators with Arctic scientists to create hands-on and place-based learning experiences for students. Educator participants will engage with scientists to:
• Learn about contemporary Arctic research
• Find opportunities to connect students with Arctic scientists
• Explore teacher resources, including place-based science initiatives and art projects
Hosts Katie Villano Spellman, a scientist at the UAF International Arctic Research Center, and Marie Dayton, an educator and elder from Koyukuk, Alaska, will moderate quick talks by scientists studying the changing Arctic environment. The informal talks will highlight community science opportunities and teacher resources offered through these research efforts.
Register to reserve your spot, or join the Facebook event to watch via Facebook Live.
The event is sponsored by the Navigating the New Arctic-Community Office, which is co-led by the University of Alaska Fairbanks. The Alaska Science Teachers Association has endorsed the event. Funding is provided by the National Science Foundation.