The Alaska Fisheries Development Foundation (AFDF), organizer of the Alaska Symphony of Seafood (Symphony) since 1994, is announcing the postponement of the Symphony event planned for November 2020 due to the ongoing health and safety issues caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Rescheduling for the event is planned for Spring of
2021 with a Call for Product to be reissued in early 2021.
Despite some re-opening measures nationally and locally, there are still far too many uncertainties about the impact that COVID-19 will have on travel and mass gatherings this November in Seattle. Accordingly, it is impossible to hold an in-person event that would provide an experience that the Alaska seafood industry finds so valuable within the Symphony. AFDF will continue to monitor the COVID-19 health crisis and will provide monthly updates to the industry and partners on the 2021 rescheduled event. Additionally, AFDF will explore exciting opportunities to hold virtual events throughout the year, celebrating past Symphony winners along with new value-added products made from Alaska Seafood.
The Symphony is designed to support and promote the Alaska seafood industry and is 100% supported by industry. After AFDF polled industry partners and participants, it became evident that COVID-19 has and will continue to hinder much of industry’s ability to produce new value-added products or participate in the Symphony within such close proximity to the peak of the pandemic, whether in-person or virtual. Without healthy participation by industry, the benefits of an in-person or virtual event are limiting.
The Symphony is an exciting platform that encourages companies to invest in product development, helps them promote those new products and competitively positions Alaska Seafood in national and global markets. Product development is critically important to the Alaska Seafood industry and the fishing communities that depend on it. Innovative new products position the industry to remain competitive and relevant to consumers. AFDF is excited for the upcoming changes to the event, including the newest major sponsor, Bristol Bay Regional Seafood Development Association (BBRSDA), and expanded product categories and awards designed to celebrate more innovative products made from Alaska Seafood. The Symphony will resume and implement these exciting changes in 2021. Given the uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, we will let interested entrants know about the event format, product quantities and delivery information when more information is available on the format of scheduled events. The safety of all communities is of the topmost importance, thank you for your understanding.
Thank You to Sponsors
AFDF would like to recognize and thank our sponsors from last year. Major sponsors include Alaska Seafood Marketing Institute, Bristol Bay Regional Seafood Development Association, Lineage Logistics, Trident Seafoods, Marine Stewardship Council, Northwest Fisheries Association, Alaska Air Cargo, At-Sea Processors Association and the United Fishermen of Alaska. See here for a complete list of sponsors.
About the Alaska Fisheries Development Foundation
Founded in 1978, AFDF is dedicated to identifying common opportunities in the Alaska seafood industry and developing efficient, sustainable outcomes that provide benefits to the economy, environment and communities. For more information, visit www.afdf.org.