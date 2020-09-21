The Alaska Fisheries Development Foundation (AFDF), organizer of the Alaska Symphony of Seafood (Symphony) since 1994, is announcing the postponement of the Symphony event planned for November 2020 due to the ongoing health and  safety issues caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Rescheduling for the event is planned for Spring of  

2021 with a Call for Product to be reissued in early 2021. 

Despite some re-opening measures nationally and locally, there are still far too many uncertainties about  the impact that COVID-19 will have on travel and mass gatherings this November in Seattle. Accordingly,  it is impossible to hold an in-person event that would provide an experience that the Alaska seafood  industry finds so valuable within the Symphony. AFDF will continue to monitor the COVID-19 health crisis  and will provide monthly updates to the industry and partners on the 2021 rescheduled event.  Additionally, AFDF will explore exciting opportunities to hold virtual events throughout the year,  celebrating past Symphony winners along with new value-added products made from Alaska Seafood.  

The Symphony is designed to support and promote the Alaska seafood industry and is 100% supported by  industry. After AFDF polled industry partners and participants, it became evident that COVID-19 has and  will continue to hinder much of industry’s ability to produce new value-added products or participate in  the Symphony within such close proximity to the peak of the pandemic, whether in-person or virtual.  Without healthy participation by industry, the benefits of an in-person or virtual event are limiting.  

The Symphony is an exciting platform that encourages companies to invest in product development, helps  them promote those new products and competitively positions Alaska Seafood in national and global  markets. Product development is critically important to the Alaska Seafood industry and the fishing  communities that depend on it. Innovative new products position the industry to remain competitive and  relevant to consumers. AFDF is excited for the upcoming changes to the event, including the newest major  sponsor, Bristol Bay Regional Seafood Development Association (BBRSDA), and expanded product  categories and awards designed to celebrate more innovative products made from Alaska Seafood. The  Symphony will resume and implement these exciting changes in 2021. Given the uncertainty  surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, we will let interested entrants know about the event format,  product quantities and delivery information when more information is available on the format of  scheduled events. The safety of all communities is of the topmost importance, thank you for your  understanding.

Alaska Fisheries Development Foundation P.O. Box 2223, Wrangell, AK 99929 www.afdf.org 

Thank You to Sponsors  

AFDF would like to recognize and thank our sponsors from last year. Major sponsors include Alaska  Seafood Marketing Institute, Bristol Bay Regional Seafood Development Association, Lineage Logistics,  Trident Seafoods, Marine Stewardship Council, Northwest Fisheries Association, Alaska Air Cargo, At-Sea  Processors Association and the United Fishermen of Alaska. See here for a complete list of sponsors. 

About the Alaska Fisheries Development Foundation  

Founded in 1978, AFDF is dedicated to identifying common opportunities in the Alaska seafood industry  and developing efficient, sustainable outcomes that provide benefits to the economy, environment and  communities. For more information, visit www.afdf.org

Tags

Load comments