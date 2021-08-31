After a year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, AFDF is proud to announce the 2021-22 Alaska Symphony of Seafood, including the Call for Product and exciting new changes to the event. The deadline for entry into this year’s competition is October 04, 2021. The Call for Product can be downloaded here.
Since 1994, AFDF has organized the “Symphony”, a competition for commercial-ready value‐added products made from Alaska seafood. The Symphony is an exciting platform that encourages companies to invest in product development, helps promote those new products and competitively positions Alaska seafood in national and global markets. Product development is critically important to the entire industry and the fishing communities that depend on it. Innovative new products position the industry to remain competitive and relevant to consumers.
Previous winners and entrants have leveraged the Symphony
platform and continue to see increased sales and market exposure of
their products. Bullwhip Hot Sauce, by Barnacle Foods, was a triple
winner in 2020 (Retail, Juneau People’s Choice and Grand Prize).
Upon receiving the Grand Prize, Barnacle Foods commented, “When
Alaska kelp is paired with piri piri pepper, tomatoes, and fresh garlic,
the delicious flavor makes you want to put this sauce on everything!
The Alaska Symphony of Seafood encourages all seafood processors
to prioritize innovation in product development.” Photos of all 2020
Symphony winners can be viewed here.
The first of the 2021-22 events, the Seattle Open House, will be held on the evening November 17, 2021, exact time and location TBD. Here, all products will be prepared and displayed by professional culinary staff. Following the judging, an Open House will be held for all entrants, seafood industry invitees, sponsors, the press and the judges. The next event will be an awards ceremony in Juneau in February 2022, allowing the display and sampling of products by the Alaska Legislature and other special guests. Visit the AFDF website for more information on the Symphony, including sponsorship opportunities and upcoming dates.
Symphony Initiative
AFDF has initiated an expansion of the Symphony and its positive impact on the Alaska seafood industry. The industry has invested heavily in quality improvements (both during harvesting and processing) increasing the capacity to create new products. As a result of these investments, the quality and sophistication of the new products has reached a new level.
The 2021-22 Symphony will feature Salmon and Whitefish product categories in addition to Retail, Food Service and Beyond the Plate. Product entries can enter into all qualified categories and are eligible for multiple awards (i.e. Retail and Salmon, or Beyond the Plate and Whitefish). Special awards will include: Grand Prize, Seattle People’s Choice, Juneau People’s Choice and the Bristol Bay Choice (new in 2022). The new categories will allow more opportunities for promotion and recognition, including increased exposure for products out of Bristol Bay.
The first-place winners from each category, plus the Bristol Bay Choice will receive booth space at the distinguished Seafood Expo North America in Boston and entry into their national new product competition, the Seafood Excellence Awards, as well as airfare to and from the show provided by our sponsor, Alaska Air Cargo.
BBRSDA: Symphony’s New Major Sponsor
The Bristol Bay Regional Seafood Development Association
(BBRSDA) and AFDF are the perfect partners to work together to
support and promote the value-added products coming out of
Bristol Bay. BBRSDA has committed to a 3-year partnership with
AFDF to help expand the reach of the Symphony, recognizing the
value of the event to the vision that diversified markets and
innovative products are imperative to the ex-vessel value of the
fishery. In recent years, the fleet has invested heavily in quality
improvements and it is paying off. Increased quality at the point of harvest improves quality throughout the supply chain. This allows higher-quality value-added products, which is truly something to promote and celebrate.
COVID-19
Andy Wink, Executive Director of BBRSDA, speaking to the Symphony partnership at the 2020 Juneau event
Current health and safety mandates in Seattle allow for an in-person Symphony event in November 2021, however, the pandemic persists to contribute uncertainty to planning large events. AFDF will continue to monitor the COVID-19 health crisis and will provide updates to industry and partners on the 2021-2022 competition and events.
Thank You to Sponsors
In order to hold these events, the Symphony is 100% funded by industry and its supporters each year. AFDF would like to recognize and thank our sponsors from last year. Major sponsors include Alaska Seafood Marketing Institute, Bristol Bay Regional Seafood Development Association, Lineage Logistics, Trident Seafoods, Marine Stewardship Council, Northwest Fisheries Association, Alaska Air Cargo, At-Sea Processors Association and the United Fishermen of Alaska. See here for a complete list of sponsors.
About the Alaska Fisheries Development Foundation
Founded in 1978, AFDF is dedicated to identifying common opportunities in the Alaska seafood industry and developing efficient, sustainable outcomes that provide benefits to the economy, environment and communities. For more information, visit www.afdf.org.