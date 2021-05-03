The Alaska Senate unanimously passed Senate Joint Resolution 13 today, aiming to improve broadband internet access, speed, capacity and affordability throughout the state.
“As internet becomes more readily available in particular regions of the state, we see its benefits in education, healthcare, and commerce said Senate Majority Leader Shelley Hughes, R-Palmer, the resolution’s sponsor. “Improved broadband in areas of Alaska where the capacity is now slow and limited, could bring us similar benefits.”
This resolution requests technology-neutral and flexible funding criteria in federal appropriation legislation regarding Alaska’s terrain and size and urges Congress to include the “information highway” in any upcoming federal infrastructure legislation as other essential projects are included.
“In today’s 21st century society, technology — broadband specifically — is foundational to a thriving and vibrant economy. We want that door of opportunity open for all Alaskans across our great state,” added Sen. Hughes.
The joint resolution passed 17-0 and is now on its way to the House of Representatives for consideration.