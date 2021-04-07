The Alaska Senate today unanimously passed legislation expanding access to college coursework for public high school students.
Senate Bill 32, sponsored by Senator Gary Stevens, R-Kodiak, establishes the Alaska Middle College Program, which would provide a path for school districts to partner with the University of Alaska to offer high school students the opportunity to earn dual credit.
“Middle College Programs have been operating nationally for over twenty-five years to much acclaim,” said Sen. Stevens. “In Alaska, several school districts are also now participating or developing middle college programs of their own, in collaboration with the University of Alaska. This bill would codify those efforts and provide a framework to scale up the programs, opening up middle college opportunities for more students throughout the state.”
To participate, a student must be enrolled in an Alaska public school and must have completed the 8th grade. Additionally, SB 32 requires a yearly report to the legislature summarizing student participation, course offerings and the total number of credits earned.
SB 32 passed the Senate by a vote of 20-0. It is now on its way to the Alaska House of Representatives for consideration.