Seward, Alaska (June 10, 2021) – The Alaska SeaLife 

Center (ASLC) admitted two female harbor seal pups to the 

Wildlife Response Program. 

On June 2, a harbor seal with dark fur was found alone at an 

Alaska Department of Fish and Game salmon monitoring 

weir on the Little Susitna River. The animal appeared to 

have stranded shortly after birth since the umbilical cord was 

still fleshy. On June 6, another harbor seal pup with light fur 

was found alone on a beach in Anchor Point. After checking 

the beach the following day, the seal had not moved, and no 

other seals were in the area. Both animals were transported 

to the Center after receiving National Oceanic and 

Atmospheric Administration approval. 

Upon initial admit exams, both harbor seal pups were found 

to be in relatively stable condition. The team is currently 

providing various treatments and examining the patients 

further to identify any threatening conditions. A full press 

release will be provided with updates on these animals after 

further monitoring and examination. 

The Alaska SeaLife Center’s Wildlife Response Program 

can provide care for animals like these harbor seals because 

of donations from corporate sponsors and individual donors. 

People are encouraged to contribute to the care of these 

patients here: www.alaskasealife.org/donate

