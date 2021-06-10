Seward, Alaska (June 10, 2021) – The Alaska SeaLife
Center (ASLC) admitted two female harbor seal pups to the
Wildlife Response Program.
On June 2, a harbor seal with dark fur was found alone at an
Alaska Department of Fish and Game salmon monitoring
weir on the Little Susitna River. The animal appeared to
have stranded shortly after birth since the umbilical cord was
still fleshy. On June 6, another harbor seal pup with light fur
was found alone on a beach in Anchor Point. After checking
the beach the following day, the seal had not moved, and no
other seals were in the area. Both animals were transported
to the Center after receiving National Oceanic and
Atmospheric Administration approval.
Upon initial admit exams, both harbor seal pups were found
to be in relatively stable condition. The team is currently
providing various treatments and examining the patients
further to identify any threatening conditions. A full press
release will be provided with updates on these animals after
further monitoring and examination.
The Alaska SeaLife Center’s Wildlife Response Program
can provide care for animals like these harbor seals because
of donations from corporate sponsors and individual donors.
People are encouraged to contribute to the care of these
patients here: www.alaskasealife.org/donate.