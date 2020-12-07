The Alaska SeaLife Center (ASLC) admitted a 2-week-old sea otter pup to the Wildlife Response Program on November 12.
The male sea otter pup was spotted by residents near a beachfront home in
Homer, Alaska. The good samaritans followed the proper protocols when spotting a wild animal in distress; they called ASLC after observing the otter from a safe distance for over an hour.
The pup was vocalizing for quite some time near the water’s edge. When the tide came in, he ended up high and dry on the shore. His dire condition and lack of nearby otters spurred ASLC volunteers to pick him up and transport him to the Center with USFWS permission.
This sea otter pup, initially weighing 5.6 pounds, arrived malnourished and dehydrated. “This pup was in critical condition when he came to us. He was so hungry that he tried to chew the nipple off the baby bottle when we gave him his first feed,” notes Elizabeth deCastro, Veterinarian. While he clearly had an appetite, the team worked to integrate formula slowly to not overwhelm his system and encourage him to eat more moderately.
After a few weeks of providing round-the-clock care for this now 8 pound pup, the staff is cautiously optimistic about his condition. “He is proving to be a very independent pup. He has been exploring his pools extensively and is already taking really good care of his coat,” states Veterinary Assistant Specialist, Hanna Sundstrom. Next steps will be to get him eating more solid food like clam and encourage him to swim and dive in a larger pool.