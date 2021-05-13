Seward, Alaska (May 13, 2021)– The Alaska SeaLife Center (ASLC) admitted a juvenile ringed seal to the Wildlife Response Program yesterday on May 12, 2021.
The male ringed seal was found in Dutch Harbor, outside the normal range for this species of seal.
The animal was monitored on the beach for several days with the help of local volunteers, and it became evident that the seal was losing weight.
After receiving National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration approval, the animal was transported to the Center.
The main concerns of the veterinary team upon the initial admit exam are malnourishment, dehydration, and possible infection. The team is currently providing initial stabilizing treatments and examining the patient further to understand the severity of the animal’s condition. A full press release will be provided with updates on this seal after further monitoring and examination.
The Alaska SeaLife Center's Wildlife Response Program can provide care for animals like this ringed seal because of donations from corporate sponsors and individual donors.
Center acknowledges the ongoing generous support of companies like ConocoPhillips, Marathon Petroleum Corporation, SeaWorld Busch Gardens Conservation Fund, PetZoo, Borman Family Foundation, GCI, Partners4Wildlife, Sea Otter Foundation & Trust, and Grizzly Pet Products.