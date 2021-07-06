The Alaska
SeaLife Center (ASLC) admitted a female harbor
seal pup to the Wildlife Response Program on
July 4, 2021.
The seal was spotted on Fox Island, a popular
landmark in Resurrection Bay, on July 3. Observers
noticed the animal had a bloody neck and reported
it to the ASLC Stranding Hotline. The following
day, National Oceanic and Atmospheric
Administration officers were able to locate the
animal and quickly transport it to the Center.
The veterinary team is focused on treating the many
puncture wounds the pup likely sustained from a
potential animal attack or failed predation attempt.
The team will assess the patient further with
radiographs and more in-depth exams to understand
the severity of the animal’s condition.