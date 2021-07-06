Sea Life Center




The Alaska

SeaLife Center (ASLC) admitted a female harbor

seal pup to the Wildlife Response Program on

July 4, 2021.

The seal was spotted on Fox Island, a popular

landmark in Resurrection Bay, on July 3. Observers

noticed the animal had a bloody neck and reported

it to the ASLC Stranding Hotline. The following

day, National Oceanic and Atmospheric

Administration officers were able to locate the

animal and quickly transport it to the Center.

The veterinary team is focused on treating the many

puncture wounds the pup likely sustained from a

potential animal attack or failed predation attempt.

The team will assess the patient further with

radiographs and more in-depth exams to understand

the severity of the animal’s condition. 

