Palmer, Alaska – Bright Up the Night, Alaska’s largest drive-through holiday light display, comes to the Alaska State Fair for a 29-day run, beginning November 26 through January 2. Tickets on sale today at alaskastatefair.org.
The light display, designed by North Pole Productions, features more than 70 different light displays spanning the entire length of the fairgrounds, from the Purple Gate through the Green Gate. From the warmth and comfort of their vehicles, guests drive through about a mile of festive light displays while enjoying the holiday music broadcast synced directly to their radio.
Bright Up the Night presented by AT&T is open Thursdays through Sundays from November 26 through December 13, and daily from December 17 through January 2. Hours are from 4 to 9 p.m.
Tickets to the event go on sale November 9 at alaskastatefair.org. All tickets must be purchased online. Special advance prices, starting at $20 for personal use vehicles, are available for tickets purchased by November 25.
Guests can double their holiday cheer by taking advantage of the Fair’s partnership with The Christmas Factory, which offers a 10 percent discount code to anyone who buys tickets to either event.
At The Christmas Factory, located on the fairgrounds, visitors experience the magic of Christmas by touring Santa’s workshop, delivering a personalized letter to Santa’s mailbox, getting a peek into the elf wrapping room, powering up Santa’s sleigh, enjoying a treat in Mrs. Claus’ bakery, and even meeting Santa himself.