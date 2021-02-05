A familiar face and name to many southeast and southcentral Alaskan communities is now second in command with the Forest Service’s Alaska Region - and he’s been around awhile.
Chad VanOrmer, who started his Forest Service career 20 years ago on the Tongass National Forest recently accepted the position of Deputy Regional Forester, a job he is familiar with after serving in an acting capacity for nearly a year.
Originally from the East Coast, VanOrmer has spent at least a decade of his adult life living and working in Alaska. He moved to the state in 2001 as a recreation planner on the Craig Ranger District. While there, VanOrmer regularly worked with government, nonprofit and tribal organizations in support of recreation and wilderness resource management activities. He successfully developed and led a conservation education program with multiple partners that focused on exposing rural communities, especially youth, to the resources and opportunities in their backyard.
While his Forest Service journey took him back to his old stomping grounds on the eastern seaboard for a few years, VanOrmer was summoned back to Alaska in 2010 and has been here ever since. Many may remember him as the District Ranger for the Admiralty Island National Monument and Hoonah. There he oversaw all aspects, from planning to implementation, of a wide array of multiple-use management programs that included wilderness, timber, recreation, roads, fish and wildlife, and minerals.
In the past three years, VanOrmer served as the Region’s Director of Ecosystems Planning and Budget and as the acting Deputy Regional Forester throughout 2020’s pandemic. In his new leadership role, VanOrmer’s priorities include continuing active forest management, ensuring great customer service, providing a safe work environment for employees, and serving the public.
“Serving the people of Alaska starts with listening to what they want and need to thrive in Alaska. The connection of this unique place, the recreation, economy, food, and culture are all tied together. Our job is to listen to the needs and address them as much as possible,” said VanOrmer. “Customer service is a priority –serving people in the best way possible. We live here, and we show up in our offices and in the communities to support community efforts.”
VanOrmer loves spending time outdoors, especially with his family. Whether it is learning a newfound passion for sailing to remote bays, traveling in the mountains on skis or on foot, it’s an adventure. One of the things VanOrmer loves about the outdoors is that it is so accessible - especially in Juneau. For VanOrmer, the grandeur and beauty of Alaska and the connection of ocean, mountains and community is awe inspiring. VanOrmer lives in Juneau with his wife and daughter.