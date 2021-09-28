For the first time in many years, the Department of Fish and Game closed subsistence fishing in Chevak, Hooper Bay, and Scammon Bay leaving many unable to fill their freezers and fish racks for the winter. Today, Coastal Villages Region Fund (CVRF) announces that in collaboration with Alaska organizations including Alaska Marine Lines, Ryan Air, King Salmon Ground Services and SeaShare,more than 625 households in CVRF’s largest communities were provided salmon in mid-August.
As a result of this collaborative effort, residents were able to receive more than 22,500 of salmon secured by CVRF, of which 6,000 pounds were donated by Ekuk Fisheries and distributed via SeaShare.
This fish delivery from Bristol Bay would not have been possible without the support of all organizations involved. King Salmon Ground Services stored the fish, while Alaska Marine Lines provided freight services to move the product from Ekuk Fisheries to King Salmon. Then Ryan Air provided air freight services for the fish from King Salmon to Hooper Bay, Scammon Bay and Chevak.
“We’re pleased to work with Alaska Marine Lines, Ryan Air, King Salmon Ground Services, SeaShare to assist our residents in this time of need. Each organization was instrumental in the success of this program,” said Eric Deakin, CEO of CVRF.
“Community members were extremely thankful when we delivered the salmon to them; some were crying tears of joy,” said Max Green, a CVRF staff member. “All of us were happy to support the communities through this innovative program. The next day, we were sore and tired from the physical work, but it was very rewarding to be able to participate.”
Cynthia Paniyak, a Chevak resident, said, “I thawed one right away and baked it! Sooo good! Quyana Cakneq.”
For more information on CVRF and its innovative programs and partnerships, please visithttps://coastalvillages.org/.