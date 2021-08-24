The emergence of the delta variant of COVID-19 is once again putting a major strain on health care systems nationwide. One of the primary concerns during the pandemic is the ability of each state’s hospitals to handle a growing number of cases. If there are too many cases in a short period of time, hospitals can run out of beds and their capacity to treat people diagnosed with COVID-19 can be overwhelmed.
Our team of analysts looked at each state’s number of intensive care unit (ICU) beds, staffing shortages and number of physicians to see which states are least prepared for another surge in cases.
Key findings:
- Over 77% of ICU beds across the country are currently being used.
- Nearly 25% of hospitals are dealing with critical staffing shortages.
- Georgia, Texas and Idaho currently have the least prepared hospitals.
- More than 90% of ICU beds in five southern states are being used.
- Florida, Texas and Georgia have the highest numbers of pediatric patients in the hospital with COVID-19.
- Nationwide, there are an average of 2.96 physicians and .32 ICU beds per 1,000 people.
When our team of analysts looked at each state’s ICU unit, we found that many southern states are nearing or already at capacity. Nearly 90% of ICU beds in five southern states are currently occupied. We also found that southern states had a higher percentage of hospitals experiencing critical staffing shortages, and that the number of children hospitalized with COVID-19 is rising.
|State
|% of ICU beds in use
|% of hospitals with critical staffing shortage
|Number of pediatric COVID-19 hospitalizations
|U.S.
|77%
|22%
|5,967
|Alabama
|101%
|43%
|55
|Georgia
|94%
|30%
|146
|Florida
|93%
|33%
|216
|Mississippi
|93%
|17%
|32
|Texas
|93%
|23%
|237
|Kentucky
|91%
|19%
|52
|Louisiana
|89%
|27%
|47
|Missouri
|89%
|43%
|76
|Oklahoma
|88%
|34%
|61
|Arkansas
|87%
|22%
|26
Ranking state hospital capacity
To evaluate health care capacity, we analyzed Health and Human Services (HHS) and Kaiser Family Foundation data looking at IUC beds and physicians per 1,000 people in each state. We took a composite ranking score to determine hospital capacity in each state. States with the highest rankings are considered least prepared for hospital capacity. We also compared HHS data for estimated ICU beds in use. This capacity figure is intended to show the total current capacity of ICU beds as of Aug. 23.
|Rank
|State
|ICU beds per 1,000 people
|Physicians per 1,000 people
|% of ICU utilized
|1
|Georgia
|1.59
|2.38
|94%
|2
|Texas
|2.07
|2.23
|93%
|3
|Idaho
|2.02
|1.69
|83%
|4
|South Carolina
|1.77
|2.50
|84%
|5
|New Mexico
|1.50
|2.78
|84%
|6
|Alaska
|1.61
|2.60
|80%
|7 (tie)
|Nevada
|2.37
|2.00
|85%
|7 (tie)
|Oklahoma
|2.25
|2.39
|88%
|9
|Hawaii
|1.23
|2.58
|75%
|10
|Mississippi
|2.47
|2.22
|93%
|11
|North Carolina
|1.92
|2.71
|85%
Many people are referring to the current spike in the number of COVID-19 cases as the fifth wave. Spikes in southern states are particularly troubling because our analysis found many of these states are not prepared to handle the influx of COVID-19 patients.
Methodology
To calculate the number of available ICU beds in each state, we used data from the United States Department of Health and Human Services compiled starting on Aug. 19.
Data on the number of ICU beds and physicians per capita was compiled using information from the Kaiser Family Foundation and HHS. To calculate the least prepared states for hospital capacity, we generated an aggregate score based on the number of available ICU beds, physicians per capita and current hospital capacity.