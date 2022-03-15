With states having received hundreds of billions of dollars in federal aid during the COVID-19 pandemic, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released updated rankings for 2022’s Most & Least Federally Dependent States, as well as accompanying videos and expert commentary.
This report illustrates the extent to which states are independent economically. However, the oxymoron in this situation is that states with a higher level of federal dependence are likely better positioned to handle the coronavirus pandemic, given that a lot of relief has come from the federal government. In order to identify which states most and least depend on federal support, WalletHub compared the 50 states across three key metrics: return on taxes paid to the federal government; federal funding as a share of state revenue; and share of federal jobs.
Federal Dependency of Alaska (1=Most Dependent, 25=Avg.):
- 1st – Return on Taxes Paid to the Federal Government
- 3rd – Federal Funding as a Share of State Revenue
- 3rd – Share of Federal Jobs
For the full report, please visit:
Please let me know if you have any questions or if you would like to schedule a phone, Skype or in-studio interview with one of our experts. Feel free to embed this YouTube video summarizing the study on your website. You can also use or edit these raw files as you see fit. Full data sets for specific states are also available upon request.
Best,
Diana Polk
WalletHub Communications Manager
(202) 684-6386
Expert Commentary
Should federal resources be allocated to states according to how much they pay in federal taxes, or should some states subsidize others?
“To the extent that federal spending is redistributive, then it makes sense for some states – those with higher incomes – to subsidize others, rather than allocating federal spending in proportion to taxes collected (which could be done without needing a Federal government). This is especially important when part of the country is in economic difficulty – after a hurricane, or when the local economy is in recession. Then federal spending acts as an insurance policy, but some areas will, for a while, be subsidizing others.”
Jonathan Haughton – Chair & Professor of Economics, Suffolk University
“No, if we are merely allocating resources to the states according to how much is paid in federal taxes then there probably is not a good argument for the federal government to be involved. Matters could be solved primarily internally by the states. Federal dollars should be used in the best way possible to accomplish goals that cannot be better accomplished by a lower tier of government. This includes the main categories of national defense, response to natural disasters, and maintenance of interstate highways. Optimal allocation is not achieved by spending in proportion to state contribution.”
Jeremy Jackson, Ph.D. – Professor; Director, Center for Public Choice and Private Enterprise, North Dakota State University
Which programs should be a state/local responsibility and which should be a federal responsibility?
“This is highly subjective. From a constitutional perspective, there are practically no federal services. We would have the US Postal Service, the Armed Services, and not a whole heck of a lot more. From a practical standpoint, having a higher level of government tackle issues that cannot be solved by smaller units of government makes a lot of sense. The coordination costs across states to tackle something like air pollution on their own does not make a lot of sense because the dirty air does not care where it started and where it is going. But again the word ‘should’ in this question is highly subjective. A lot of things that are done at the state level now could be so much more efficient if we did them nationally, but there is not a constitutional mechanism to allow it or perhaps political will to make it happen.”
Benjamin Y. Clark, Ph.D. – Associate Professor; Co-Director, Institute for Policy Research and Engagement, University of Oregon
“Redistributive programs (food stamps, Medicaid, unemployment insurance, earned income credits, child tax credits) should be primarily federal. Yet my research has shown that the relative shares are fairly constant at 2/3 federal, 1/3 states. This is appropriate, I would argue. Social security and Medicare are and must be federal. Military federal. Interstate highways, federal. Farm subsidies federal. State: education, local environmental programs, police/fire/emergency services. Low-income housing should be a joint responsibility. Infrastructure should be a national responsibility.”
Howard A. Chernick, Ph.D. – Professor Emeritus, Hunter College, CUNY
What is the fairest way to redistribute federal resources back to the states?
“Generally, the redistribution back to the states should be related to programs – Medicaid, highway funds, and the like – and not as cash grants. This is because of the need for redistributive spending to be managed federally. Handing cash to states would not guarantee that the objectives – such as insuring the uninsured, providing adequate education, getting interstate highway built, and so on – would be achieved.”
Jonathan Haughton – Chair & Professor of Economics, Suffolk University
“In the United States, we tend to think about fairness in terms of equality and equal opportunity. The answer will depend on how one defines fairness. Federal resources are allocated based on need; formulas shape federal transfers to the states annually. Indeed, the need varies among states. For example, the median income of Maryland is nearly double the median income of Mississippi. The nation has determined a model of redistribution of public resources to meet the uneven needs of people in different states. One might argue that there is a national interest in shaping the economies of the states so that the nation’s well-being improves in a way that is greater than the sum of the parts – the states. Thus, distribution based on need provides a mechanism to shape the national economy and society as a whole.”
Thomas J. Vicino, MPP, Ph.D. – Associate Dean of Graduate Studies; Professor, Northeastern University