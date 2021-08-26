Rank
State
Mean Temperature 1901-2000 (˚F)
Mean Temperature 2001-2020 (˚F)
Change (˚F)
% Increase
1
Alaska
3.6
7.68
4.08
113.33%
2
Vermont
17.3
20.50
3.20
18.47%
3
Maine
15.6
18.70
3.10
19.87%
4
Minnesota
10.5
13.49
2.99
28.43%
5
New Jersey
31.1
34.08
2.98
9.57%
6
Rhode Island
28.6
31.52
2.92
10.21%
7
New Hampshire
19.1
22.02
2.92
15.29%
8
North Dakota
10.4
13.27
2.87
27.55%
9
Connecticut
27
29.73
2.73
10.11%
10
Massachusetts
25.8
28.51
2.71
10.50%
-
USA Average
32.2
33.93
1.70
5.27%
Overall temperatures in New Jersey have increased by 4.96% in the past 20 years - the highest in the US.
Spring temperatures in Arizona have risen by 2.37 ˚F, which is higher than any other state during this season.
New Jersey has also been named as the state with the warmest falls, where temperatures have increased by 2.47 2.37 ˚F over the past 20 years.