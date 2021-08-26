filter king




Top 10 US states with warmer winters
 
 

Rank

State

Mean Temperature 1901-2000 (˚F)

Mean Temperature 2001-2020 (˚F)

Change (˚F)

% Increase

1

Alaska

3.6

7.68

4.08

113.33%

2

Vermont

17.3

20.50

3.20

18.47%

3

Maine

15.6

18.70

3.10

19.87%

4

Minnesota

10.5

13.49

2.99

28.43%

5

New Jersey

31.1

34.08

2.98

9.57%

6

Rhode Island

28.6

31.52

2.92

10.21%

7

New Hampshire

19.1

22.02

2.92

15.29%

8

North Dakota

10.4

13.27

2.87

27.55%

9

Connecticut

27

29.73

2.73

10.11%

10

Massachusetts

25.8

28.51

2.71

10.50%

-

USA Average

32.2

33.93

1.70

5.27%

 
 
The research also revealed:

  • Overall temperatures in New Jersey have increased by 4.96% in the past 20 years - the highest in the US.

  • Spring temperatures in Arizona have risen by 2.37 ˚F, which is higher than any other state during this season.

  • New Jersey has also been named as the state with the warmest falls, where temperatures have increased by 2.47 2.37 ˚F over the past 20 years.

You can view the full research here.
 
 

