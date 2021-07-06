On Thursday, July 8 at 12 PM, Alaska faith leaders will gather in Anchorage to host a press event calling on Sens. Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan to take action to protect LGBTQ Alaskans by supporting the Equality Act. The event’s speakers — part of a larger group of faith leaders across the nation — will make the case for why faith communities across Alaska, and states across the country, are increasingly rallying in support of a federal LGBTQ nondiscrimination law. The event will feature some of Alaska’s most respected faith leaders, as detailed below.
WHAT:
Alaska faith leaders discuss the urgent need for passage of the Equality Act
WHO:
Rev. Michael Burke, St. Mary's Episcopal Church
Rabbi Abram Goodstein, Congregation Beth Sholom
Bishop Shelley Wickstrom, Bishop of the Alaska Synod
Rt. Rev. Mark Lattime; Bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Alaska
Rev. Ellen Johnson-Price, Immanuel Presbyterian Church
WHEN:
Thursday, July 8, 2021 at 12 PM
WHERE:
St. John United Methodist Church
1801 O’Malley Road, Anchorage, AK 99507
About the Equality Act
Currently, 29 states do not have laws that explicitly protect LGBTQ people from discrimination. Without the Equality Act, LGBTQ Americans remain vulnerable to being evicted from their homes, kicked out of a business that’s open to the public, denied health care, or denied government services simply because of who they are. The Equality Act would provide clear, consistent nondiscrimination protections for LGBTQ people across critical areas, including housing, credit, education, public spaces and services, federally funded programs, and jury service. The Equality Act also extends protections to millions of women — who aren’t covered by some existing federal anti-discrimination laws — to ensure they don’t have to live in fear of harassment or discrimination. In addition, it modernizes public accommodations law to provide increased protections to people of color and people of all faiths.