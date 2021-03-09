Alaska Department of Transportation & Public Facilities (DOT&PF) Central Region is expecting a busy construction year, awarding up to $420 million dollars’ worth of construction contracts, including airport, trail, and highway improvements.
Maps of highway projects expected to go to construction in 2021 are here:
Central Region DOT&PF covers a large section of Alaska’s railbelt, including the Mat-Su Valley, Anchorage, and Kenai Peninsula, as well as a large portion of Western Alaska including Bethel, Dillingham and the surrounding census areas.
According to the Institute of Social and Economic Research, construction is Alaska’s third largest industry, paying the third highest wages, employing well over 10,000 workers, and contributing billions to Alaska’s economy.
While the majority of construction will start later this spring, the Seward Highway Rockfall Mitigation MP 104-114 project will restart this week at MP 111.5. This site has had increasing erosion higher on the slope resulting in rock and debris shedding onto the pavement. The construction crew will be preparing to blast at this location prior to installing two rockfall attenuators to prevent rocks and debris from reaching the road. Blasting will allow these mitigation measures to operate more efficiently once complete.
To keep up-to-date on construction traffic impacts, the public is encouraged to check AlaskaNavigator.org and 511.Alaska.gov.
The Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities oversees 237 airports, 10 ferries serving 35 communities, more than 5,600 miles of highway and 776 public facilities throughout the state of Alaska. The mission of the department is to “Keep Alaska Moving through service and infrastructure.”