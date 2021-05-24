The Alaska Court system is recovering from the malware cyberattack that started at the end of April. After disabling the affected equipment and disconnecting applications from the internet, the court system’s technology department has been restoring online services in a secure manner. We do not believe any data – personal or confidential data or credit card information - was extracted from the court system’s computer systems. There is no indication this attack is related to the cyberattack experienced recently by the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services.
“We are very fortunate that we caught this attack at an early stage,” said Chief Justice Joel Bolger. “Our technology team began to see evidence of some kind of interference with our system on April 29th. We contacted a security consultant who ran an assessment of our network the next day. We found some machines where the attackers placed malware that was trying to allow outside actors to move around in our network.”
On May 11th, we restored email so that the court can receive and send email outside of the court system, and on May 17th we restored the public’s access to CourtView (the court system’s electronic case management system), and the public’s ability to pay fines, fees, and surcharges online. We also restored our appellate case management system and weekly update of decisions from the Court of Appeals and the Supreme Court. On May 20th we restored access to update our website, including the daily court calendars.
“The extraordinary problem-solving work that everyone has done resulted in continued service to the public and access to justice despite the cyberattack,” said Administrative Director Stacey Marz. Filings by email are occurring. Most hearings and trials have occurred as scheduled, with many by phone. Starting today, Zoom video hearings will be able to happen, although video hearings between the court and most Department of Corrections institutions are not able to happen at this time. Jury questionnaires are being physically mailed to jurors summoned for July terms, instead of emailed. Forms are still available on the court’s website.
We are still rebuilding some servers and restoring others that were impacted. To deter future intrusions, we are upgrading software and partnering with vendors that can better meet the growing cybersecurity threat. We are making sure all equipment and applications are updated with current patches and cybersecurity software. We are adding multi-factor authentication and access controls to keep our systems safe and investing in technology that can better protect our systems from intrusion. With our small technology team, this takes time. We will continue to bring back online services when possible.
Public updates and administrative orders are posted to the court system’s Facebook page and Twitter account. You can view the updates without having Facebook or Twitter accounts.