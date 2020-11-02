Alaska Civic Engagement State Table provides accessibility and protection for voters through 866-OUR-VOTE platform
Anchorage, AK- On Monday, November 2, 2020, a coalition of local Alaskan organizations is doubling down on its commitment to eliminate obstacles to voter participation and expand access to quality voter information. This investment by the Alaska Civic Engagement State (AKCES) Table makes Alaska the 40th state in the country to affiliate with the Election Protection Coalition - a national, non-partisan coalition working to advance and protect the right to vote.
Through AKCES, Alaskan voters can access the national voter hotline. 866-OUR-VOTE is a national, nonpartisan Election Protection coalition providing a helpline for voter info and assistance to ensure that all voters have an equal opportunity to vote and have that vote count. This hotline is available to voters who require information about voter registration, polling locations, absentee eligibility, disability or language accessibility and understanding how to overcome any obstacles to voting. AKCES volunteers will be stationed at polling places state-wide to promote voter accessibility and support voter care.
Alaska Civic Engagement State Table is a broad statewide coalition that supports the growth of the Alaskan electorate to become the most engaged in the Nation. Our mission is strengthening democracy, unifying people, and working in partnership with underrepresented yet impacted communities to increase state-wide voter turnout. Increasing the number of Alaskans who vote and protecting voter rights and removing barriers to civic engagement is at the core of our strategy to promote a strong and healthy democracy.
When: Monday, November 2, 2020
Where: Statewide: (866-OUR-VOTE), text (866-687-8683), or web (https://866ourvote.org/)
Who: Alaska Civic Engagement State Table (Alaska Community Action on Toxics, Alaska Public Interest Research Group, Native Peoples Action Community Fund, The Alaska Center Education Fund)