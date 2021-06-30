It’s that time of year again! Please save the date for Alaska Common Ground’s Annual Membership Meeting on Monday, April 5th, via zoom. All are welcome, whether or not you are an ACG member.
At this meeting we’ll share updates about our efforts from the past year and take a look ahead including to our 30th Anniversary. We’ll also feature a timely presentation on Alaska’s fiscal crisis, a topic we have been raising awareness about since the organization was founded 30 years ago. More details will be announced soon!
To join,register here.