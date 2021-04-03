Monday, April 5, 6:30 to 8 pm
Please join us for our annual meeting where we’ll share updates about our efforts from the past year and take a look ahead including to our 30th Anniversary. We’ll also feature a timely presentation on Alaska’s fiscal future featuring Senate Minority Leader Tom Begich, D.-Anchorage, and Rep. Ivy Spohnholz, D.-Anchorage and Chair of the House Ways and Means Committee. Each of these legislators will present a plan to address Alaska’s structural fiscal crisis before questioning each other and taking audience questions. The moderator will be Alaska Common Ground Board Member Cliff Groh.
We will start with the business portion of the evening and expect that the fiscal presentation will start around 7 pm.
All are welcome to this free event, whether or not you are an ACG member. Please register for the zoom meeting at this link.