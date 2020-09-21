Wondering how to vote on the two ballot measures appearing in the General Election this November? Join Alaska Common Ground for online discussions on each of the initiatives. For both events, we will begin with an overview, followed by a panel discussion weighing the pros and cons. There will be time for attendees to ask questions.
Ballot Measure 1: Oil Tax Initiative
Tuesday, October 6th, 7 – 9 pm
Virtual meeting on Zoom
Ballot Measure 2: Elections Initiative
Wednesday, October 14th, 7 – 9 pm
Virtual meeting on Zoom
Register for these events at akcommonground.org
Panelists and more information available on our website
These events are free and open to the public
If you would like to support these events, donate or become a member at akcommonground.org
Thanks to our cosponsors: League of Women Voters of Anchorage and Anchorage Public Library.
This event is supported in part by a grant from the Alaska Humanities Forum and the National Endowment for the Humanities, a federal agency. Any views, findings, conclusions or recommendations expressed in this program do not necessarily represent those of the National Endowment for the Humanities.