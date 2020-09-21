The Alaska Children’s Trust (ACT) is looking for design submissions for Alaska Face Mask Design contest. Children and students can design their own Alaskan face mask, send it in, and their design could be one of four chosen to be printed on face masks, which will be distributed across Alaska. The Alaska Face Mask Design Contest is a fun and creative way to engage children and youth in conversations about the importance of wearing face masks to reduce the spread of COVOID-19. Deadline to submit is October 9, 2020.
All submissions must be created by school-age children grades kindergarten through 12thGrade, must stay inside the boundaries of the provided template, and submitted digitally or postmarked by October 9, 2020. A winning design will be chosen from each of the following grade brackets: Kindergarten – 2ndGrade; 3rdGrade – 5thGrade; 6thGrade – 8thGrade; 9thGrade – 12thGrade.
For full contest design template, rules, and entry information please go to www.alaskachildrenstrust.org/facemaskdesign
WHAT: Alaska Children’s Trust Face Mask Design Contest
WHEN: September 17 - October 9, 2020
CONTEST RULES & ENTRY: www.alaskachildrenstrust.org/facemaskdesign