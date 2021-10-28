Amber Groff (Anchorage) and Lillian Croskrey (North Pole) are the week seven winners of the Alaska Chamber’s Give AK a Shot sweepstakes. Groff wins $49,000 in cash and Croskrey wins a $49,000 scholarship administered as an Alaska 529 savings plan. The two winners were selected randomly by an independent auditor and vetted for eligibility through Alaska’s Immunization Information System (VacTrAK).
To date, winners of the Give AK a Shot program have hailed from across the state: Valdez, Kodiak, Palmer, Anchorage, Fairbanks, Dillingham, North Pole, and Bethel. A full list of winners can be found at GiveAKaShot.com.
Saturday, Oct. 30 is the last day for Alaskans to enter the Alaska Chamber’s Give AK a Shot sweepstakes. Those who received their COVID-19 vaccine this week and those vaccinated prior to Sept. 2 must enter by Saturday to be eligible for the final drawings. There are four remaining drawing pools:
- Alaskans aged 18 and older vaccinated for COVID-19 from 10/24-10/30.
- Alaskans aged 12-17 who are newly vaccinated for COVID-19 from 10/24-10/30.
- Alaskans aged 18 and older who were vaccinated prior to Sept. 2.
- Alaskans aged 12-17 who were vaccinated prior to Sept. 2.
Newly vaccinated Alaskans are only eligible to win in the week they are vaccinated. It is incumbent upon the newly vaccinated individual to enter the drawing during the same week in which they received their COVID-19 vaccine.
All four winners will be announced next Thursday, Nov. 4 at 12:30 p.m.
Eligibility requirements for the Give AK a Shot incentive program include:
- Entrant must be an Alaska resident aged 12 or older.
- Must be in receipt of the first dose of any COVID-19 vaccine at any time before or during the sweepstakes period.
- Must have received a vaccination in Alaska.
- OR if a veteran, at any VA hospital or VA clinic.
To enter, participants must provide the following information into the secure website: name, date of entry, first-dose COVID-19 vaccination date, COVID-19 vaccination location, and Alaska residency status.
Entries accepted and official rules and FAQs are available at www.GiveAkaShot.com.