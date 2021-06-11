Who: The Alaska Center for the Performing Arts is bringing the community together by hosting a public COVID vaccination event. Those who attend will be treated to a live string quartet performance by the Alaska Youth Orchestras. Additionally, Kaladi Brothers Coffee will provide free coffee coupons to the first 50 people who become vaccinated.
When: Tuesday, June 15 from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Where: Performing Arts Center, 621 West 6th Avenue, in the Lorene Harrison Lobby.
How: Walk-ins are also welcome and encouraged. Visit Healthcare will be administering the vaccinations. Moderna (18+), Johnson & Johnson (18+) and Pfizer for 12+ will be available. Register: https://www.conquercovidak.com/vax-up-events/
Contact: Gina Romero, (907) 351-6974
The Conquer COVID Coalition is a non-profit organization made up of Alaskan businesses, healthcare organizations and Alaska Native organizations. All have come together with the goal to safely reopen Alaska’s communities and economy. Additional info: www.conquercovidak.com