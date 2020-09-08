The Alaska Ballet has recently announced free classes for the month of October. During these times and through month of October, all classes at Alaska Ballet will held for students without tuition.
The scholarship places are made possible by a grant from the Rodarte Foundation. The age is 10 and above and placement is limited and on first come first served basis. Artistic Director Michelangelo Canale states, “Students and parents will be introduced to the performing art and experience the amazing benefits that the beautiful art form has to offer.”
Registration is ongoing for age 10 and above and will be accepted through the entire month of October by visiting: info@alaskaballet.org, calling 907.522.4590 or in person at 1300 E. 68th Avenue #202.
Interviews: Contact: Michelangelo Canale 907.522.4590
Email: Info@Alaskaballet.org