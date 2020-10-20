Alaska Association for Historic Preservation will hold their annual membership meeting on November 5, 2020. It will be a virtual meeting via Zoom beginning at 6:00pm AK time. The event is a celebration of historic preservation around the state with announcements of the Historic Preservation Award Recipients and the Ten Most Endangered Historic Properties Grant recipients.
The 2020 Ten Most Endangered Historic Properties list will be presented. The annual list has included over 300 properties since it was first implemented in 1991. Two of the 2020 properties will each be awarded a grant in the amount of $2,500 to be matched by each organization. The funds go towards projects to help save the properties.
The Ascension of Our Lord Chapel Russian Orthodox Church at Karluk was listed as the number one endangered historic properties by AAHP this year. ROSSIA (Russian Orthodox Sacred Sites in Alaska) has been working with a group of professionals to help raise over $400K to move the church away from the cliff. AAHP has been involved with group.
A special showing of a short film by Tom Tom Pillifant, an Alaska-based DP/Camera Operator, will be shown. The film documents the Ascension of Our Lord Chapel Russian Orthodox Church at Karluk and shows the danger that it is in of being lost to the erosion by the Karluk River.
Two statewide organizations will be presented with the 2020 Historic Preservation Award for their organization’s Stewardship of Alaska History. This award has been presented since 2007.
New program partner, Adam Christiansen, will preview the trailer to his forthcoming documentary on the largely unknown history of the carbide drawings inside the Independence Mine and connect their relevance to the settling and colonization of the Matanuska-Susitna Valley.
The program for the evening will be “A look at AAHP’s Conservation Easement Program as it relates to the Historic Holy Assumption of the Virgin Mary Church in Kenai and Wassillie’s Point on the Kvichak River.“ The program will be presented by Monty Rogers, Archaeologist & Sam Combs, AIA
The meeting is open to members, prospective members, and the general public. Due to the nature of the meeting being held via Zoom, an RSVP is required so that those attending can be sent the login information and the program for the event.
The Alaska Association for Historic Preservation (AAHP) is Alaska’s statewide nonprofit organization dedicated to historic preservation. It has operated for the past 39 years.
For more information on the upcoming event please contact Trish Neal, AAHP President at 907-929-9870 or via email at AKPreservation@gmail.com.