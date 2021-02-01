With Valentine’s Day around the corner and the COVID-19 pandemic leading to a surge in virtual dating, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released its report on 2021's Best & Worst States for Singles, as well as accompanying videos.

 

To help unattached Americans improve their chances of finding love, WalletHub compared the 50 states across 27 key indicators of dating-friendliness. The data set ranges from the share of single adults to online-dating opportunities to COVID-19 restrictions.

Dating in Alaska (1=Best; 25=Avg.):

  • 23rd – % of Single Adults
  • 36th –  Gender Balance of Singles
  • 21st – Median Annual Household Income (Adjusted for Cost of Living)
  • 49th – Restaurants per Capita
  • 46th – Movie Theaters per Capita
  • 48th – Crime Rate
Overall Rank StateTotal Score Dating Opportunities Dating Economics Romance & Fun 
1Florida69.541286
2Texas64.385214
3Pennsylvania62.608362
4Wisconsin62.3941010
5New York62.192501
6Illinois61.016405
7California59.313493
8Ohio58.7816228
9Michigan57.69141711
10Missouri57.35121216
11New Jersey56.4613339
12Massachusetts56.3110417
13Georgia56.2972618
14Minnesota55.7028714
15Arizona54.39151525
16North Carolina53.63332312
17Utah53.3520139
18Colorado53.00311120
19Indiana52.71231428
20Iowa52.5834229
21New Hampshire52.4627927
22Virginia51.81351323
23Tennessee51.71261821
24Washington51.25253217
25Oklahoma51.23181933
26Nebraska50.9843324
27Oregon50.58244413
28Connecticut50.40224615
29Idaho49.5940530
30Montana48.78392022
31South Carolina48.61292434
32Kansas48.5641635
33Nevada48.51192940
34South Dakota48.1846432
35Maryland47.3994738
36Louisiana46.85174537
37Rhode Island46.30214336
38Alabama46.14302545
39Maine45.98453719
40Vermont44.48423531
41Mississippi44.09363446
42Alaska44.01114849
43Wyoming43.98471642
44Kentucky43.81493126
45Delaware43.41323050
46Arkansas43.25382747
47Hawaii42.72373844
48North Dakota42.3050841
49West Virginia38.97483943
50New Mexico38.92444248

