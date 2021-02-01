With Valentine’s Day around the corner and the COVID-19 pandemic leading to a surge in virtual dating, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released its report on 2021's Best & Worst States for Singles, as well as accompanying videos.
To help unattached Americans improve their chances of finding love, WalletHub compared the 50 states across 27 key indicators of dating-friendliness. The data set ranges from the share of single adults to online-dating opportunities to COVID-19 restrictions.
Dating in Alaska (1=Best; 25=Avg.):
- 23rd – % of Single Adults
- 36th – Gender Balance of Singles
- 21st – Median Annual Household Income (Adjusted for Cost of Living)
- 49th – Restaurants per Capita
- 46th – Movie Theaters per Capita
- 48th – Crime Rate
|Overall Rank
|State
|Total Score
|Dating Opportunities
|Dating Economics
|Romance & Fun
|1
|Florida
|69.54
|1
|28
|6
|2
|Texas
|64.38
|5
|21
|4
|3
|Pennsylvania
|62.60
|8
|36
|2
|4
|Wisconsin
|62.39
|4
|10
|10
|5
|New York
|62.19
|2
|50
|1
|6
|Illinois
|61.01
|6
|40
|5
|7
|California
|59.31
|3
|49
|3
|8
|Ohio
|58.78
|16
|22
|8
|9
|Michigan
|57.69
|14
|17
|11
|10
|Missouri
|57.35
|12
|12
|16
|11
|New Jersey
|56.46
|13
|33
|9
|12
|Massachusetts
|56.31
|10
|41
|7
|13
|Georgia
|56.29
|7
|26
|18
|14
|Minnesota
|55.70
|28
|7
|14
|15
|Arizona
|54.39
|15
|15
|25
|16
|North Carolina
|53.63
|33
|23
|12
|17
|Utah
|53.35
|20
|1
|39
|18
|Colorado
|53.00
|31
|11
|20
|19
|Indiana
|52.71
|23
|14
|28
|20
|Iowa
|52.58
|34
|2
|29
|21
|New Hampshire
|52.46
|27
|9
|27
|22
|Virginia
|51.81
|35
|13
|23
|23
|Tennessee
|51.71
|26
|18
|21
|24
|Washington
|51.25
|25
|32
|17
|25
|Oklahoma
|51.23
|18
|19
|33
|26
|Nebraska
|50.98
|43
|3
|24
|27
|Oregon
|50.58
|24
|44
|13
|28
|Connecticut
|50.40
|22
|46
|15
|29
|Idaho
|49.59
|40
|5
|30
|30
|Montana
|48.78
|39
|20
|22
|31
|South Carolina
|48.61
|29
|24
|34
|32
|Kansas
|48.56
|41
|6
|35
|33
|Nevada
|48.51
|19
|29
|40
|34
|South Dakota
|48.18
|46
|4
|32
|35
|Maryland
|47.39
|9
|47
|38
|36
|Louisiana
|46.85
|17
|45
|37
|37
|Rhode Island
|46.30
|21
|43
|36
|38
|Alabama
|46.14
|30
|25
|45
|39
|Maine
|45.98
|45
|37
|19
|40
|Vermont
|44.48
|42
|35
|31
|41
|Mississippi
|44.09
|36
|34
|46
|42
|Alaska
|44.01
|11
|48
|49
|43
|Wyoming
|43.98
|47
|16
|42
|44
|Kentucky
|43.81
|49
|31
|26
|45
|Delaware
|43.41
|32
|30
|50
|46
|Arkansas
|43.25
|38
|27
|47
|47
|Hawaii
|42.72
|37
|38
|44
|48
|North Dakota
|42.30
|50
|8
|41
|49
|West Virginia
|38.97
|48
|39
|43
|50
|New Mexico
|38.92
|44
|42
|48