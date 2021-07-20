Starting a business is never easy. According to U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data, about a fifth of all startups typically don’t survive past year one of operation, and nearly half never make it to their fifth anniversary. That’s without considering the economic damage done by the COVID-19 pandemic, which resulted in 200,000 more permanent business closures than usual within a year of the pandemic’s start.
Outside of the pandemic, there are plenty of other reasons that startups fail, with a “bad location” among the most common. Choosing the right state for a business is therefore crucial to its success. A state that provides the ideal conditions for business creation — access to cash, skilled workers and affordable office space, for instance — can help new ventures not only take off but also thrive.
In this study, WalletHub compared the 50 states across 28 key indicators of startup success to determine the most fertile grounds in which to launch and grow an enterprise.
Alaska finished 45th on the list:
Starting a Business in Alaska (1=Best; 25=Avg.):
- 21st – Avg. Growth in Number of Small Businesses
- 47th – Office-Space Affordability
- 45th – Labor Costs
- 48th – Cost of Living
- 31st – COVID-19 Positive Tests in the Past Week per Capita
Best States to Start a Business
Overall Rank
State
Total Score
Business Environment
Access to Resources
Business Costs
|1
|Texas
|57.89
|2
|12
|32
|2
|Georgia
|56.92
|1
|31
|20
|3
|California
|56.58
|3
|1
|48
|4
|Florida
|55.84
|5
|15
|22
|5
|Idaho
|55.78
|4
|41
|8
|6
|Utah
|55.66
|17
|4
|31
|7
|Colorado
|54.15
|9
|9
|33
|8
|North Dakota
|54.12
|6
|18
|25
|9
|North Carolina
|54.01
|10
|21
|21
|10
|Massachusetts
|53.85
|13
|2
|43
|11
|Oklahoma
|53.47
|28
|33
|1
|12
|Arizona
|53.41
|8
|16
|30
|13
|Maine
|52.57
|11
|32
|18
|14
|Mississippi
|52.52
|37
|25
|2
|15
|Tennessee
|52.46
|7
|39
|16
|16
|South Dakota
|52.33
|22
|34
|5
|17
|Kentucky
|52.27
|15
|46
|4
|18
|New Mexico
|52.01
|26
|28
|9
|19
|South Carolina
|51.79
|20
|36
|13
|20
|Nebraska
|51.65
|18
|40
|12
|21
|Indiana
|51.55
|23
|35
|11
|22
|New York
|51.30
|19
|3
|46
|23
|Hawaii
|50.88
|16
|7
|41
|24
|Michigan
|50.59
|34
|29
|6
|25
|Wisconsin
|49.55
|35
|22
|23
|26
|Montana
|49.35
|33
|44
|7
|27
|Iowa
|49.22
|30
|26
|28
|28
|Washington
|49.20
|29
|5
|42
|29
|Illinois
|48.81
|40
|8
|36
|30
|Minnesota
|48.45
|32
|14
|35
|31
|Alabama
|47.96
|24
|50
|14
|32
|Nevada
|47.73
|43
|19
|29
|33
|Ohio
|47.33
|38
|38
|17
|34
|Louisiana
|47.00
|45
|24
|15
|35
|Maryland
|46.98
|12
|13
|49
|36
|Arkansas
|46.69
|41
|48
|10
|37
|Vermont
|46.34
|31
|47
|27
|38
|New Hampshire
|45.77
|14
|43
|38
|39
|Kansas
|45.65
|42
|45
|19
|40
|Oregon
|45.56
|21
|27
|40
|41
|Virginia
|45.47
|25
|30
|39
|42
|Delaware
|45.33
|36
|10
|44
|43
|Pennsylvania
|44.52
|44
|20
|34
|44
|Missouri
|43.20
|47
|37
|24
|45
|Alaska
|43.14
|27
|23
|45
|46
|Wyoming
|42.76
|46
|42
|26
|47
|West Virginia
|42.16
|50
|49
|3
|48
|Rhode Island
|41.85
|48
|17
|37
|49
|Connecticut
|41.13
|49
|6
|47
|50
|New Jersey
|41.07
|39
|11
|50