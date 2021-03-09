AKPIRG Executive Director, Veri di Suvero, stated, “Last Friday, we learned from the attorney general’s office the extent that Gov. Dunleavy and Ben Stevens went to circumvent Alaska’s ethics laws. They knowingly failed to follow protocols set in law governing when certain public officials choose to leave state employment.” di Suvero continued, “This violation of the public trust, and the way they ignored laws and waved away their responsibility to those laws, threatens the public’s confidence and trust in how conflicts of interests and ethics laws are handled and abused in the Dunleavy/Meyer administration.”
Ethics violations include failure by Gov. Dunleavy and Mr. Stevens to submit a copy of a written waiver to the attorney general in order to obtain approval or disapproval, as required by AS 39.52.180 (c). Additional violations include the Governor and Mr. Stevens’ actions to circumvent the statutory process, set by Alaska laws, to impose necessary restrictions on Mr. Stevens’ employment activities after his tenure in the Office of the Governor in a policy-making position, pursuant to AS 39.52.181(a), (d), and (e), so as to avoid conflicts of interest for up to two years after leaving state service and to prevent corruption.
“The endorsement and enabling by Gov. Dunleavy to go around our ethics and conflict of interest laws so that his former chief of staff could land a top job at the highest levels of ConocoPhillips, a global enterprise with massive holdings in Alaska, betrays the public trust and interest, creates an unfair advantage, and is corrupt,” di Suvero said.
The complaint poses important questions:
1. Did Gov. Dunleavy consider what and how much privileged, confidential, and publicly undisclosed information, strategies, advice, opinions, etc. ConocoPhillips is now privy to, at the public’s expense, and certainly at the expense of other market competitors, now that they have his former top public official, his chief of staff, at their disposal?
2. How did he consider them?
3. When did he consider them?
4. Why was a copy of the written waiver not submitted to the attorney general?
“We expect this Governor and other public officials to follow the laws they have sworn to uphold. We deserve no less than the fulfillment of that promise. Corruption takes root when we do nothing to stop it,” di Suvero said.