The Alaska Libertarian Party has supported Ballot Measure Two since its inception and continues to support it to this day. Though a few libertarian individuals are expressing their disagreement on the matter through lawsuit and editorial, and have every right to do so, they do not represent either the Alaska Libertarian Party or its elected Board.
Other parties stand to lose considerable power over elections, which is clearly evidenced by their panicked opposition to Ballot Measure 2. That power is being moved to the individual, which is why it garners our continued support.
We will continue to select and endorse our candidates as we have always done, with no need of closed primaries run by the state and funded by the taxpayer. We welcome the other parties to join us in accepting the responsibility of planning and funding their own private primaries.
— Jon Watts
Chair, Alaska Libertarian Party