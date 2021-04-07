Municipality of Anchorage Chin’an gu ninyu 

Felix Rivera 

Acting Chair 

Jamie Allard 

Christopher Constant 

Forrest Dunbar 

Crystal Kennedy 

Suzanne LaFranceAustin Quinn DavidsonActing Mayor 

John Weddleton 

Acting Vice–Chair 

Kameron Perez-Verdia Pete Petersen 

Meg Zaletel 

Barbara A. Jones, Municipal Clerk Jennifer Veneklasen, Deputy Municipal Clerk Assembly Agenda 

April 13, 2021 

Regular Meeting  

Assembly Chambers 

Loussac Library 

3600 Denali, Room 108  

5:00 p.m. Business Meeting 

5:15 p.m. Appearance Requests  

How to Testify: The Assembly receives public comments during Audience Participation, as well  as public testimony on all open Public Hearing items. Initial Audience Participation (Agenda  Section 9) ends at 6 p.m. Final Audience Participation (Agenda Section 16) lasts, as time allows,  until adjournment. 

The public may submit written comments at www.muni.org/testimony and may also participate  (1) in-person, or (2) by phone. If you would like to provide comments or testimony over the phone,  please sign up online at this link www.muni.org/testimony by 5:00 p.m. the day before the  meeting. There is no sign-up list for in-person testimony – the Chair will invite the public to speak  on a first come basis. Please do not sign up to provide phone testimony if you plan to attend in  person.

1. CALL TO ORDER 

2. ROLL CALL 

3. PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE AND LAND ACKNOWLEDGMENT 

A land acknowledgement is a formal statement recognizing the Indigenous people of a place. It is a  public gesture of appreciation for the past and present Indigenous stewardship of the lands that we 

Regular Assembly Meeting - April 13, 2021 Page 2 

now occupy. It is an actionable statement that marks our collective movement towards  

decolonization and equity.  

The Anchorage Assembly would like to acknowledge that we gather today on the traditional lands of  the Dena’ina Athabascans. For thousands of years the Dena’ina have been and continue to be the  stewards of this land. It is with gratefulness and respect that we recognize the contributions,  innovations, and contemporary perspectives of the upper Cook Inlet Dena’ina. 

4. MINUTES OF PREVIOUS MEETINGS 

4.A. Regular Meeting - August 11, 2020 

4.B. Continued Regular Meeting - August 11, 2020 Continued to August 12, 2020 4.C. Regular Meeting - August 25, 2020 

4.D. Continued Regular Meeting - August 25, 2020 Continued to August 26, 2020 4.E. Continued Regular Meeting - August 25, 2020 Continued to August 27, 2020 4.F. Regular Meeting - September 29, 2020 

4.G. Continued Regular Meeting - September 29, 2020 Continued to October 1, 2020 

5. MAYOR'S REPORT 

6. ASSEMBLY CHAIR'S REPORT 

7. COMMITTEE AND LIAISON REPORTS 

8. ADDENDUM TO AGENDA 

The Addendum includes items to be added to the agenda and is prepared the Friday before the  Assembly meeting. The Assembly formally does this through a motion to “incorporate” the  addendum, as well as possible “laid on the table” items consistent with the Assembly rules of  procedure. 

9. APPEARANCE REQUESTS AND INITIAL AUDIENCE PARTICIPATION 

(SHALL BEGIN NO EARLIER THAN 5:15 P.M. AND TESTIMONY BY THE LAST PERSON  FOR INITIAL AUDIENCE PARTICIPATION SHALL BEGIN NO LATER THAN 6:00 P.M.) 

10. CONSENT AGENDA 

Consent agenda items numbered 10.A. through 10.F. are typically routine items such as bid awards,  new business, and information and reports. Under the Assembly rules of procedure, items in 10.A.  through 10.F. are not required to be set for public hearing. If you wish to provide testimony on these  agenda items, you may sign up for initial audience participation. 

10.A. RESOLUTIONS FOR ACTION - PROCLAMATIONS AND RECOGNITIONS 

10.A.1. Resolution No. AR 2021-95, a resolution of the Anchorage Municipal  Assembly recognizing April 18-24, 2021 as Crime Victims’ Rights Week,  

Acting Vice-Chair Weddleton. 

10.A.2. Resolution No. AR 2021-103, a resolution of the Anchorage Municipal  Assembly recognizing and honoring Mary Jo Torgeson for her excellent  

public service to the Municipality of Anchorage, Office of Economic and  

Community Development.

Regular Assembly Meeting - April 13, 2021 Page 3 

10.A.3. Resolution No. AR 2021-104, a resolution of the Anchorage Municipal  Assembly recognizing April 2021 as Sexual Assault Awareness Month  

and encouraging the residents of Anchorage to support community  

efforts to raise awareness and to work together to eliminate sexual assault  

crimes in our community, Acting Assembly Chair Rivera, Acting Assembly  

Vice-Chair Weddleton, Assembly Members Allard, Constant, Dunbar,  

Kennedy, LaFrance, Perez-Verdia, Petersen, Zaletel, and Acting Mayor  

Quinn-Davidson. 

10.B. RESOLUTIONS FOR ACTION - OTHER 

10.B.1. Resolution No. AR 2021-107, a resolution establishing delinquent dates for  the first and second half of yearly Real Property Taxes for Tax Year 2021,  

Finance Department.  

10.B.1.a) Assembly Memorandum No. AM 223-2021. 

10.C. BID AWARDS 

10.C.1. Assembly Memorandum No. AM 226-2021, Recommendation of Award to  McKenna Brothers Paving, Inc. to provide road maintenance services in  

the Chugiak, Birchwood, Eagle River Rural Road Service Area  

(CBERRRSA) for the Municipality of Anchorage (MOA) Maintenance &  

Operations Department (M&O) (ITB 2021B005) ($7,000,000), Purchasing  

Department. 

10.D. NEW BUSINESS 

10.D.1. Assembly Memorandum No. AM 198-2021, Sole Source Purchase from Faro  Technologies, Inc. (Faro) for Laser Scanner Focus S-150 for the  

Municipality of Anchorage (MOA), Anchorage Police Department (APD)  

($53,202.83), Purchasing Department. 

10.D.2. Assembly Memorandum No. AM 199-2021, Cooperative Purchase from  Toter, LLC. (Toter) for recycle carts, organic carts, trash cans, including  

lids and hardware for the Municipality of Anchorage (MOA), Solid Waste  

Services (SWS) ($75,983.82), Purchasing Department. 

10.D.3. Assembly Memorandum No. AM 200-2021, Sole Source Purchase from Zoll  Data Systems, Inc. (Zoll) for software maintenance and technical support 

for the Municipality of Anchorage (MOA), Anchorage Fire Department  

(AFD) ($39,974.92), Purchasing Department. 

10.D.4. Assembly Memorandum No. AM 204-2021, Amendment to Contract  (2017000458) with Quick Internet Software Solutions, Inc. (QISS) for  

claims processing software license renewal for the Municipality of  

Anchorage, Risk Management Division (Risk) ($27,000.00), Purchasing  

Department. 

10.D.5. Assembly Memorandum No. AM 205 -2021, Sole Source Grant Agreement  with Standing Together Against Rape (STAR) for services related to  

domestic violence, sexual assault, and interpersonal violence for the  

Municipality of Anchorage (MOA) Anchorage Health Department (AHD)  

($55,000), Purchasing Department.

Regular Assembly Meeting - April 13, 2021 Page 4 

10.D.6. Assembly Memorandum No. AM 206-2021, Sole Source Grant Agreement  with Victims for Justice (VFJ) for services related to domestic violence,  

sexual assault, and interpersonal violence for the Municipality of  

Anchorage (MOA) Anchorage Health Department (AHD) ($55,000),  

Purchasing Department. 

10.D.7. Assembly Memorandum No. AM 207-2021, Cooperative Purchase from  Worldwide Technology (WWT) for the purchase and installation of Cisco  

Routers for the Municipality of Anchorage (MOA), Anchorage Water and  

Wastewater Utility (AWWU) ($69,141.06), Purchasing Department. 

10.D.8. Assembly Memorandum No. AM 208-2021, Sole Source Grant Agreement  with Abused Women’s Aid In Crisis, Inc. (AWAIC) for services related  

to domestic violence, sexual assault, and interpersonal violence for the  

Municipality of Anchorage (MOA) Anchorage Health Department (AHD)  

($55,000.00), Purchasing Department. 

10.D.9. Assembly Memorandum No. AM 209-2021, Sole Source Contract with  Dr. Michael Levy (Dr. Levy) to provide medical director services for the  

Municipality of Anchorage (MOA), Anchorage Fire Department (AFD)  

($105,190.00), Purchasing Department. 

10.D.10. Assembly Memorandum No. AM 210-2021, Sole Source Purchase from EMS  Technology Solutions, LLC (EMS) to provide Operative IQ Software  

modules, licensing, and maintenance to the Municipality of Anchorage  

(MOA), Anchorage Fire Department (AFD) ($97,749.84), Purchasing  

Department. 

10.D.11. Assembly Memorandum No. AM 211-2021, Sole Source Purchase with L.N.  Curtis & Sons to provide air tanks for the Self-Contained Breathing  

Apparatus (SCBA) for the Municipality of Anchorage (MOA), Anchorage  

Fire Department (AFD) ($58,567.50), Purchasing Department. 

10.D.12. Assembly Memorandum No. AM 215-2021, Amendment No. 2 to the Utility  Relocation Agreement with Enstar for west 30th Avenue and North Star  

Street Upgrades – Spenard Road to Arctic Boulevard, Project  

Management and Engineering Department (PM&E) Project No. 20-24  

($220,000). 

10.D.13. Assembly Memorandum No. AM 219-2021, Non-Encumbering Cooperative  Contract from SHI International, Corp. through NASPO Contract AR233  

for miscellaneous hardware/software, maintenance, maintenance  

renewals and professional services on an “as required” basis for the  

Municipality of Anchorage (MOA), Office of Information Technology (OIT)  

($1,600,000.00), Purchasing Department. 

10.D.14. Assembly Memorandum No. AM 222-2021, Sole Source Contract with  Safeguard Marine, LLC (Safeguard) to provide consultation on the Port  

of Alaska Modernization Program (PAMP) Phase 2 General-Purpose  

Cargo Terminal Planning, for the Municipality of Anchorage (MOA), Port  

of Alaska (POA) ($49,500.00), Purchasing Department.

Regular Assembly Meeting - April 13, 2021 Page 5 

10.D.15. Assembly Memorandum No. AM 224-2021, Amendment No. 4 to Contract  (2019005727) with Davis Constructors and Engineers, Inc (Davis) for the  

new Central Transfer Station (CTS) work package 3 for the Municipality  

of Anchorage (MOA), Solid Waste Services (SWS) ($62,674,550),  

Purchasing Department. 

10.D.16. Assembly Memorandum No. AM 218-2021, 2021-2022 Liquor License  Renewals: Beverage Dispensary License: Fiori D’Italia LL#434, NO DBA  

LL#4065, El Rodeo Mexican Restaurant LL#4367, Spenard Roadhouse  

LL#4825; Restaurant/Eating Place License: Miso Sushi LL#5710, Ichiban  

Restaurant LL#2113, Sushi Ya LL#5379; Package Store License: Bears Den  

Liquor LL#1011; Club License: V.F.W. Post #9785 LL#1204; Wholesale 

General: Avalanche Spirits LL#5041. (Spenard, Northeast, Campbell Park,  

Birchwood, Eagle River, Midtown, and Taku/Campbell Community  

Councils), Municipal Clerk’s Office. 

10.E. APPROPRIATION ITEMS 

10.E.1. Resolution No. AR 2021-98, a resolution of the Municipality of Anchorage  appropriating $59,000 from the State of Alaska, Department of  

Transportation; and appropriating $1,297 as a contribution from the 2021  

Anchorage Police Department Operating Budget, Anchorage Metropolitan  

Police Service Area Fund (151000) all to the State Direct/Federal Pass 

Through Grants Fund (231) Anchorage Police Department, for impaired  

driving enforcement.  

10.E.1.a) Assembly Memorandum No. AM 197-2021. 

10.E.2. Resolution No. AR 2021-99, a resolution appropriating a contribution of  $80,000 from the 2021 General Government Operating Budget Heritage Land  

Bank (HLB) Special Revenue Fund (221000) and $200,000 from the HLB  

Fund (221000) Fund Balance as a contribution to the HLB Operating Fund 

(221000) and appropriating said contributions to the HLB Capital  

Improvement Project (CIP) Fund (421800) for Anchorage site preparation  

projects and a land acquisition, all within the Real Estate Department.  

10.E.2.a) Assembly Memorandum No. AM 202-2021. 

10.E.3. Resolution No. AR 2021-100, a resolution appropriating when tendered,  $1,750,000 of revenue from the Alaska Department of Transportation and  

Public Facilities (ADOT&PF) to the State Dir/Fed Pass-Thru Grants Fund  

(231) in the Project Management and Engineering Department (PM&E) for  

Alaska Pollutant Discharge Elimination Systems (APDES) permit  

services provided for 2021-2025, Project Management and Engineering.  

10.E.3.a) Assembly Memorandum No. AM 212-2021. 

10.E.4. Resolution No. AR 2021-105, a resolution of the Municipality of Anchorage  appropriating $170,000 as a grant from the Department of Military and  

Veterans Affairs, Division of Homeland Security and Emergency  

Management and a contribution of $3,740 from Anchorage Areawide  

Operating Fund (101000) 2021 Operating Budget to the State Direct/Federal  

Pass Thru Grants Fund (231) for Hazard Mitigation Grant Program  

activities all within the Municipal Manager’s Department, Office of  

Emergency Management. 

10.E.4.a) Assembly Memorandum No. AM 220-2021.

Regular Assembly Meeting - April 13, 2021 Page 6 

10.E.5. Resolution No. AR 2021-106, a resolution of the Municipality of Anchorage  appropriating $59,568 as a grant from the Department of Military and  

Veterans Affairs, Division of Homeland Security and Emergency  

Management and a contribution of $1,311 from Anchorage Areawide  

Operating Fund (101) 2021 Operating Budget all to the State Direct/Federal  

Pass Thru Grants Fund (231) for Hazard Mitigation Grant Program  

activities all within the Municipal Manager’s Department, Office of  

Emergency Management.  

10.E.5.a) Assembly Memorandum No. AM 221-2021. 

10.F. INFORMATION AND REPORTS 

10.F.1. Information Memorandum No. AIM 54-2021, International Association of  Firefighters, Local 1264 (IAFF) Collective Bargaining Agreement  

Negotiations have commenced, Human Resources Department. 

10.F.2. Information Memorandum No. AIM 55-2021, Public Employees, Local 71  (L71) Collective Bargaining Agreement Negotiations have commenced,  

Human Resources Department. 

10.F.3. Information Memorandum No. AIM 56-2021, Year End General  Government Revenue Status Report to the Assembly – as of December  

31, 2020, Finance Department. 

10.F.4. Information Memorandum No. AIM 57-2021, Emergency Procurements  awarded under AMC 7.20.090, Purchasing Department. 

10.F.5. Information Memorandum No. AIM 58-2021, Construction Contract  Change Order Report for the Period of December 1, 2020 to March 15,  

2021 for the Anchorage Water & Wastewater Utility. 

10.F.6. Information Memorandum No. AIM 59-2021, Sole Source Procurement  Report for the Month of March 2021, Purchasing Department. 

10.F.7. Information Memorandum No. AIM 60-2021, Municipal Marijuana  Facility Compliance Quarterly Report, January 1, 2021 through  

March 31, 2021, Municipal Clerk’s Office. 

10.G. ORDINANCES AND RESOLUTIONS FOR INTRODUCTION Consent agenda items numbered 10.G. are ordinances and resolutions for introduction  only. These items are not for public hearing at this meeting, but the information at the end  of each 10.G. items indicates the proposed public hearing date. For example,  P.H. 3-23-2021 at the end of an item means that the public hearing (P.H.) is recommended  for March 23, 2021. 

10.G.1. Assembly Memorandum No. AM 225-2021, Urban Design Commission  appointment (Allison Gordy, AIA), Mayor’s Office. Public Comment:  

4-27-2021. 

10.G.2. Ordinance No. AO 2021-38, an ordinance authorizing acquisition of real  property legally described as Lot 5 Block 3 Stolle Subdivision (Plat 81- 

42) (PID 020-021-17), placement into the Heritage Land Bank (HLB) 

Regular Assembly Meeting - April 13, 2021 Page 7 

inventory, and amending the HLB 2021 Annual Work Program, Real Estate  

Services. P.H. 4-27-2021.  

10.G.2.a) Assembly Memorandum No. AM 201-2021. 

10.G.3. Ordinance No. AO 2021-39, an ordinance authorizing the disposal by  perpetual, non-exclusive telecommunication and electrical easements to  

Chugach Electric Association, Inc., of a portion within municipal real  

property, legally described as Lot 1 Jack McAlister Subdivision (Plat  

2020-48) (PID 009-284-15), Real Estate Services. P.H. 4-27-2021.  

10.G.3.a) Assembly Memorandum No. AM 203-2021. 

10.G.4. Resolution No. AR 2021-102, a resolution approving Administrative  Agreement AA # 2021-02 between the Municipality of Anchorage and the  

Anchorage Municipal Employees Association agreeing to a  

telecommuting agreement, Human Resources Department. P.H. 5-12-2021.  

10.G.4.a) Assembly Memorandum No. AM 214-2021. 

10.G.5. Ordinance No. AO 2021-40, an ordinance amending the Anchorage 2040  Land Use Plan to change the land use plan map designation of  

approximately 14.97 acres from “Park or Natural Area,” ”Light  

Industrial/Commercial,” “Community Facility or Institution,” and “City  

Center” to “City Center” and “Park or Natural Area”, for East Addition  

Anchorage Townsite, Block 35 and Block 36, Lot 2, per Plat 96-121;  

generally located north of East Third Avenue, east of Eagle Street, south  

of East First Avenue, and west of Ingra Street, in Anchorage, (Downtown,  

Fairview, Government Hill Community Councils) (Planning and Zoning  

Commission Case 2021-0004), Planning Department. P.H. 5-12-2021.  

10.G.5.a) Assembly Memorandum No. AM 216-2021. 

10.G.6. Ordinance No. AO 2021-41, an ordinance amending the zoning map and  approving the rezoning of approximately 14.97 acres from PLI (Public  

Lands and Institutions) District to B-2C (Central Business District,  

Periphery) District for Block 36, Lot 2, and Block 35, East Addition  

Anchorage Townsite Subdivision, generally located north of East Third  

Avenue, east of Eagle Street, south of East First Avenue, and west of Ingra  

Street, in Anchorage. (Downtown, Fairview, Government Hill Community  

Councils) (Planning and Zoning Commission Case 2021-0003), Planning  

Department. P.H. 5-12-2021.  

10.G.6.a) Assembly Memorandum No. AM 217-2021. 

11. UNFINISHED BUSINESS AND UNFINISHED ACTION ON PUBLIC HEARING ITEMS Agenda items in this category are typically previous public hearing agenda items for which the public  hearing was closed and the Assembly “postponed” Assembly action, including debate and discussion,  until a future date. 

11.A. Assembly Memorandum No. AM 184-2021, Anchorage Community Development  Authority Board of Directors appointments (Mark Filipenko, CCIM SIOR, Leslie  

Ridle, Evelyn Rousso, AIA, LEED AP, and Jonathon Taylor), Mayor’s Office.  

(POSTPONED FROM 3-23-2021 TO PERMIT A TEN-DAY PUBLIC COMMENT  

PERIOD. NO MOTION PENDING.) 

12. RESERVED 

Items in this agenda category are NOT public hearing items and may involve applications for a liquor  or marijuana license and/or a special land use permit for alcohol or marijuana for which the public 

Regular Assembly Meeting - April 13, 2021 Page 8 

hearing was closed. This category may also include administrative matters that are NOT public hearing  items based on the municipal code. 

13. CONTINUED PUBLIC HEARINGS 

(SHALL BEGIN NO EARLIER THAN 6:00 P.M., AND SHALL BE TAKEN UP IMMEDIATELY  FOLLOWING COMPLETION OF OLD BUSINESS AND UNFINISHED ACTION ON PUBLIC  HEARING ITEMS) – Agenda items in this category are typically previous public hearing agenda  items for which the public hearing was NOT closed and the Assembly “continued” the public hearing.  Persons who previously testified may not testify a second time unless the testimony is on the  differences in a substitute version (S version) of an ordinance. In addition, if a previous Assembly  meeting ended before all public hearing items were completed, those items would be “carried over”  to this agenda category. 

14. NEW PUBLIC HEARINGS 

(SHALL BEGIN NO EARLIER THAN 6:00 P.M. AND END NO LATER THAN 11:00 P.M. AND  SHALL BE TAKEN UP IMMEDIATELY FOLLOWING COMPLETION OF CONTINUED  PUBLIC HEARINGS) – Agenda items in this category are typically NEW public hearing agenda  items or certain items that require two public hearings (i.e. budget). Ordinances in this category,  except emergency ordinances, must be introduced at a previous meeting. Resolutions in this category  may be introduced at a previous meeting, but some resolutions by code are automatically set for a  public hearing 

14.A. Ordinance No. AO 2021-31, an ordinance authorizing the disposal by perpetual, non exclusive electrical easement to Chugach Electric Association, Inc. on portions of  

seven (7) Heritage Land Bank (HLB) parcels, legally described as NW1/4 Portion  

(PTN) of SEC 5 T10N R1W (PID 090-031-56), in Indian; PTN Remnant of SEC 9/10  

T10N R1W; NE1/4 PTN of SEC 9 T10N R1W; USS 3202 Lots 8 and 11 SEC 10 T10N  R1W (PID 090-023-07; 090-023-09; 090-022-12; 090-022-13), in Bird Creek; USS 4805  Lot 2 SEC 19/29/30 T10N R2E and Tract 29D SE1/4 SEC 29 T10N R2E (Plat 73-220)  (PID 075-141-04; 075-251-01), in Girdwood, Real Estate Services.  

14.A.1. Assembly Memorandum No. AM 167-2021. 

14.B. Resolution No. AR 2021-84, a resolution of the Municipality of Anchorage appropriating  and adopting the 2020 Housing and Community Development Annual (HCDA)  Action Plan, which constitutes application to the United States Department of Housing  and Urban Development (HUD) for the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG),  the Home Investment Partnerships Program (HOME), the Emergency Solutions Grant  (ESG), and the Housing Trust Fund Subgrant (HTF). This Resolution appropriates the  2020 Annual Entitlement Grants from HUD in the amounts Not To Exceed $1,818,770 in  CDBG Entitlement, $723,361 in HOME Entitlement, $134,600 in HOME Program  Income, and $151,146 in ESG Entitlement to the Federal Grant Fund (241), and $550,000  in a HUD Subgrant for HTF through Alaska Housing Finance Corporation (AHFC) to the  Direct/Federal Pass Through Grant Fund (231) for the Anchorage Health Department  (AHD).  

14.B.1. Assembly Memorandum No. AM 176-202. 

14.C. Ordinance No. AO 2021-32, an ordinance amending Anchorage Municipal Code (AMC)  4.60.030, Historic Preservation Commission, and creating Anchorage Municipal Code  of Regulations (AMCR) 4.60, Municipality of Anchorage Local Landmark Register,  to establish a Local Landmark Register, Qualifications, Nomination and Approval Process  for recognizing the unique historic and cultural resources, including the stories, events, or  people associated with those important resources, and consistent with the duties given to  the Anchorage Historic Preservation Commission upon its establishment in Code in  A.O. 2006-175 (Planning and Zoning Commission Case No. 2021-0005), Planning  Department.  

14.C.1. Assembly Memorandum No. AM 180-2021.

Regular Assembly Meeting - April 13, 2021 Page 9 

Information Memorandum No. AIM 46-2021. 

14.D. Ordinance No. AO 2021-33, an ordinance of the Anchorage Municipal Assembly  amending Anchorage Municipal Code Section 7.20.090 to allow temporary suspension  of procurement rules in order to timely expend federal and state funds, including  emergency and disaster relief funds, Assembly Members LaFrance, Zaletel and Acting  Vice-Chair Weddleton. 

14.D.1. Assembly Memorandum No. AM 191-2021. 

14.E. Ordinance No. AO 2021-34, an ordinance of the Anchorage Assembly repealing and re enacting Anchorage Municipal Code Sections 26.80.060 Closure and Post-Closure  

Care Liability and 26.80.065 Closure and Post-Closure Care Restricted Cash and  

Investment Account, Finance Department.  

14.E.1. Assembly Memorandum No. AM 188-2021. 

14.F. Ordinance No. AO 2021-35, an ordinance of the Municipality of Anchorage, Alaska,  amending Ordinance No. 2018-76 to increase the aggregate principal amount of the  Solid Waste Refuse Collection Utility and Solid Waste Disposal Utility Revenue  Bonds and/or Notes, and appropriating an amount Not To Exceed $25,848,692 to the  Solid Waste Services (SWS) Disposal Utility Capital Improvement Projects Fund (562200)  and appropriating an amount Not To Exceed $2,306,000 to the SWS Refuse Collection  Utility Capital Improvements Projects Fund (560200) for the following Projects: The  Central Transfer Station, the Recycling Center, Anchorage Regional Landfill Cell 9, and  the Leachate System, all within the SWS Utility Department, Finance Department.  

14.F.1. Assembly Memorandum No. AM 189-2021. 

14.G. Resolution No. AR 2021-93, a resolution of the Anchorage Assembly authorizing the  disbursement of an amount Not To Exceed $26,000,000 from the Anchorage Regional  Landfill Closure and Post-Closure Investment Fund and depositing such funds into the  Solid Waste Services Disposal Utility Operating Fund 562000, Finance Department.  

14.g.1. Assembly Memorandum No. AM 190-2021. 

15. QUASI-JUDICIAL OR ADMINISTRATIVE MATTERS AND SPECIAL ORDERS Items in this agenda category typically involve applications for a liquor or marijuana license and/or a  special land use permit for alcohol or marijuana. These items are typically public hearing items.  

Administrative matters in this category may include Election Certification or Assembly reorganization  and are NOT public hearing items based on the municipal code. A Clerk’s Note may identify certain  items as non-public hearing items. 

15.A. Resolution No. AR 2021-96, a resolution of the Anchorage Municipal Assembly stating  its conditional protest regarding the renewal of Package Store, Liquor License #4919,  for KDAJ Investment Group, Inc. DBA Alaska Liquor located at 2844 E Tudor Road,  Anchorage, AK 99507; pending satisfaction of municipal requirements and authorizing the  Municipal Clerk to take certain action (Campbell Park Community Council), Acting  Assembly Chair Rivera, Acting Assembly Vice-Chair Weddleton and Public Safety  Committee Co-Chairs Perez-Verdia and Kennedy. 

15.B. Resolution No. AR 2021-97, a resolution of the Anchorage Municipal Assembly stating  its conditional protest regarding the renewal of Beverage Dispensary-Tourism,  Liquor License #1987, for Alaskan Edge, Inc. DBA Brown Bear Saloon & Motel located at 28065 Seward Highway, Indian, AK 99540; pending satisfaction of municipal  requirements and authorizing the Municipal Clerk to take certain action (Turnagain Arm 

Regular Assembly Meeting - April 13, 2021 Page 10 

Community Council), Acting Assembly Chair Rivera, Acting Assembly Vice-Chair  Weddleton and Public Safety Committee Co-Chairs Perez-Verdia and Kennedy. 

15.C. Resolution No. AR 2021-101, a resolution of the Anchorage Municipal Assembly  approving a modification to a previously approved special land use permit for Alaska  Joint Ventures, LLC, a Marijuana Cultivation Facility with License Number  M11920, Doing Business As Voodoo Cannabis Company, and located at 7801 Schoon  Street, Units D, H, J, and K, in Anchorage (Taku/Campbell Community Council) (Case  2021-0028), Planning Department.  

15.C.1. Assembly Memorandum No. AM 213-2021. 

16. FINAL AUDIENCE PARTICIPATION 

17. ASSEMBLY COMMENTS 

18. EXECUTIVE SESSIONS 

19. ADJOURNMENT 

(SHALL BE PROMPTLY AT 11:00 P.M. PROVIDED, HOWEVER, BY TWO THIRDS VOTE  OF THE ASSEMBLY, ADJOURNMENT AND BUSINESS BEFORE THE ASSEMBLY MAY  BE CONTINUED PAST 11:00 P.M. UNTIL 12:00 MIDNIGHT) 

