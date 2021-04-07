Municipality of Anchorage Chin’an gu ninyu
April 13, 2021
Regular Meeting
1. CALL TO ORDER
2. ROLL CALL
3. PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE AND LAND ACKNOWLEDGMENT
A land acknowledgement is a formal statement recognizing the Indigenous people of a place. It is a public gesture of appreciation for the past and present Indigenous stewardship of the lands that we
Regular Assembly Meeting - April 13, 2021 Page 2
now occupy. It is an actionable statement that marks our collective movement towards
decolonization and equity.
The Anchorage Assembly would like to acknowledge that we gather today on the traditional lands of the Dena’ina Athabascans. For thousands of years the Dena’ina have been and continue to be the stewards of this land. It is with gratefulness and respect that we recognize the contributions, innovations, and contemporary perspectives of the upper Cook Inlet Dena’ina.
4. MINUTES OF PREVIOUS MEETINGS
4.A. Regular Meeting - August 11, 2020
4.B. Continued Regular Meeting - August 11, 2020 Continued to August 12, 2020 4.C. Regular Meeting - August 25, 2020
4.D. Continued Regular Meeting - August 25, 2020 Continued to August 26, 2020 4.E. Continued Regular Meeting - August 25, 2020 Continued to August 27, 2020 4.F. Regular Meeting - September 29, 2020
4.G. Continued Regular Meeting - September 29, 2020 Continued to October 1, 2020
5. MAYOR'S REPORT
6. ASSEMBLY CHAIR'S REPORT
7. COMMITTEE AND LIAISON REPORTS
8. ADDENDUM TO AGENDA
9. APPEARANCE REQUESTS AND INITIAL AUDIENCE PARTICIPATION
10. CONSENT AGENDA
10.A. RESOLUTIONS FOR ACTION - PROCLAMATIONS AND RECOGNITIONS
10.A.1. Resolution No. AR 2021-95, a resolution of the Anchorage Municipal Assembly recognizing April 18-24, 2021 as Crime Victims’ Rights Week,
Acting Vice-Chair Weddleton.
10.A.2. Resolution No. AR 2021-103, a resolution of the Anchorage Municipal Assembly recognizing and honoring Mary Jo Torgeson for her excellent
public service to the Municipality of Anchorage, Office of Economic and
Community Development.
Regular Assembly Meeting - April 13, 2021 Page 3
10.A.3. Resolution No. AR 2021-104, a resolution of the Anchorage Municipal Assembly recognizing April 2021 as Sexual Assault Awareness Month
and encouraging the residents of Anchorage to support community
efforts to raise awareness and to work together to eliminate sexual assault
crimes in our community, Acting Assembly Chair Rivera, Acting Assembly
Vice-Chair Weddleton, Assembly Members Allard, Constant, Dunbar,
Kennedy, LaFrance, Perez-Verdia, Petersen, Zaletel, and Acting Mayor
Quinn-Davidson.
10.B. RESOLUTIONS FOR ACTION - OTHER
10.B.1. Resolution No. AR 2021-107, a resolution establishing delinquent dates for the first and second half of yearly Real Property Taxes for Tax Year 2021,
Finance Department.
10.B.1.a) Assembly Memorandum No. AM 223-2021.
10.C. BID AWARDS
10.C.1. Assembly Memorandum No. AM 226-2021, Recommendation of Award to McKenna Brothers Paving, Inc. to provide road maintenance services in
the Chugiak, Birchwood, Eagle River Rural Road Service Area
(CBERRRSA) for the Municipality of Anchorage (MOA) Maintenance &
Operations Department (M&O) (ITB 2021B005) ($7,000,000), Purchasing
Department.
10.D. NEW BUSINESS
10.D.1. Assembly Memorandum No. AM 198-2021, Sole Source Purchase from Faro Technologies, Inc. (Faro) for Laser Scanner Focus S-150 for the
Municipality of Anchorage (MOA), Anchorage Police Department (APD)
($53,202.83), Purchasing Department.
10.D.2. Assembly Memorandum No. AM 199-2021, Cooperative Purchase from Toter, LLC. (Toter) for recycle carts, organic carts, trash cans, including
lids and hardware for the Municipality of Anchorage (MOA), Solid Waste
Services (SWS) ($75,983.82), Purchasing Department.
10.D.3. Assembly Memorandum No. AM 200-2021, Sole Source Purchase from Zoll Data Systems, Inc. (Zoll) for software maintenance and technical support
for the Municipality of Anchorage (MOA), Anchorage Fire Department
(AFD) ($39,974.92), Purchasing Department.
10.D.4. Assembly Memorandum No. AM 204-2021, Amendment to Contract (2017000458) with Quick Internet Software Solutions, Inc. (QISS) for
claims processing software license renewal for the Municipality of
Anchorage, Risk Management Division (Risk) ($27,000.00), Purchasing
Department.
10.D.5. Assembly Memorandum No. AM 205 -2021, Sole Source Grant Agreement with Standing Together Against Rape (STAR) for services related to
domestic violence, sexual assault, and interpersonal violence for the
Municipality of Anchorage (MOA) Anchorage Health Department (AHD)
($55,000), Purchasing Department.
Regular Assembly Meeting - April 13, 2021 Page 4
10.D.6. Assembly Memorandum No. AM 206-2021, Sole Source Grant Agreement with Victims for Justice (VFJ) for services related to domestic violence,
sexual assault, and interpersonal violence for the Municipality of
Anchorage (MOA) Anchorage Health Department (AHD) ($55,000),
Purchasing Department.
10.D.7. Assembly Memorandum No. AM 207-2021, Cooperative Purchase from Worldwide Technology (WWT) for the purchase and installation of Cisco
Routers for the Municipality of Anchorage (MOA), Anchorage Water and
Wastewater Utility (AWWU) ($69,141.06), Purchasing Department.
10.D.8. Assembly Memorandum No. AM 208-2021, Sole Source Grant Agreement with Abused Women’s Aid In Crisis, Inc. (AWAIC) for services related
to domestic violence, sexual assault, and interpersonal violence for the
Municipality of Anchorage (MOA) Anchorage Health Department (AHD)
($55,000.00), Purchasing Department.
10.D.9. Assembly Memorandum No. AM 209-2021, Sole Source Contract with Dr. Michael Levy (Dr. Levy) to provide medical director services for the
Municipality of Anchorage (MOA), Anchorage Fire Department (AFD)
($105,190.00), Purchasing Department.
10.D.10. Assembly Memorandum No. AM 210-2021, Sole Source Purchase from EMS Technology Solutions, LLC (EMS) to provide Operative IQ Software
modules, licensing, and maintenance to the Municipality of Anchorage
(MOA), Anchorage Fire Department (AFD) ($97,749.84), Purchasing
Department.
10.D.11. Assembly Memorandum No. AM 211-2021, Sole Source Purchase with L.N. Curtis & Sons to provide air tanks for the Self-Contained Breathing
Apparatus (SCBA) for the Municipality of Anchorage (MOA), Anchorage
Fire Department (AFD) ($58,567.50), Purchasing Department.
10.D.12. Assembly Memorandum No. AM 215-2021, Amendment No. 2 to the Utility Relocation Agreement with Enstar for west 30th Avenue and North Star
Street Upgrades – Spenard Road to Arctic Boulevard, Project
Management and Engineering Department (PM&E) Project No. 20-24
($220,000).
10.D.13. Assembly Memorandum No. AM 219-2021, Non-Encumbering Cooperative Contract from SHI International, Corp. through NASPO Contract AR233
for miscellaneous hardware/software, maintenance, maintenance
renewals and professional services on an “as required” basis for the
Municipality of Anchorage (MOA), Office of Information Technology (OIT)
($1,600,000.00), Purchasing Department.
10.D.14. Assembly Memorandum No. AM 222-2021, Sole Source Contract with Safeguard Marine, LLC (Safeguard) to provide consultation on the Port
of Alaska Modernization Program (PAMP) Phase 2 General-Purpose
Cargo Terminal Planning, for the Municipality of Anchorage (MOA), Port
of Alaska (POA) ($49,500.00), Purchasing Department.
Regular Assembly Meeting - April 13, 2021 Page 5
10.D.15. Assembly Memorandum No. AM 224-2021, Amendment No. 4 to Contract (2019005727) with Davis Constructors and Engineers, Inc (Davis) for the
new Central Transfer Station (CTS) work package 3 for the Municipality
of Anchorage (MOA), Solid Waste Services (SWS) ($62,674,550),
Purchasing Department.
10.D.16. Assembly Memorandum No. AM 218-2021, 2021-2022 Liquor License Renewals: Beverage Dispensary License: Fiori D’Italia LL#434, NO DBA
LL#4065, El Rodeo Mexican Restaurant LL#4367, Spenard Roadhouse
LL#4825; Restaurant/Eating Place License: Miso Sushi LL#5710, Ichiban
Restaurant LL#2113, Sushi Ya LL#5379; Package Store License: Bears Den
Liquor LL#1011; Club License: V.F.W. Post #9785 LL#1204; Wholesale
General: Avalanche Spirits LL#5041. (Spenard, Northeast, Campbell Park,
Birchwood, Eagle River, Midtown, and Taku/Campbell Community
Councils), Municipal Clerk’s Office.
10.E. APPROPRIATION ITEMS
10.E.1. Resolution No. AR 2021-98, a resolution of the Municipality of Anchorage appropriating $59,000 from the State of Alaska, Department of
Transportation; and appropriating $1,297 as a contribution from the 2021
Anchorage Police Department Operating Budget, Anchorage Metropolitan
Police Service Area Fund (151000) all to the State Direct/Federal Pass
Through Grants Fund (231) Anchorage Police Department, for impaired
driving enforcement.
10.E.1.a) Assembly Memorandum No. AM 197-2021.
10.E.2. Resolution No. AR 2021-99, a resolution appropriating a contribution of $80,000 from the 2021 General Government Operating Budget Heritage Land
Bank (HLB) Special Revenue Fund (221000) and $200,000 from the HLB
Fund (221000) Fund Balance as a contribution to the HLB Operating Fund
(221000) and appropriating said contributions to the HLB Capital
Improvement Project (CIP) Fund (421800) for Anchorage site preparation
projects and a land acquisition, all within the Real Estate Department.
10.E.2.a) Assembly Memorandum No. AM 202-2021.
10.E.3. Resolution No. AR 2021-100, a resolution appropriating when tendered, $1,750,000 of revenue from the Alaska Department of Transportation and
Public Facilities (ADOT&PF) to the State Dir/Fed Pass-Thru Grants Fund
(231) in the Project Management and Engineering Department (PM&E) for
Alaska Pollutant Discharge Elimination Systems (APDES) permit
services provided for 2021-2025, Project Management and Engineering.
10.E.3.a) Assembly Memorandum No. AM 212-2021.
10.E.4. Resolution No. AR 2021-105, a resolution of the Municipality of Anchorage appropriating $170,000 as a grant from the Department of Military and
Veterans Affairs, Division of Homeland Security and Emergency
Management and a contribution of $3,740 from Anchorage Areawide
Operating Fund (101000) 2021 Operating Budget to the State Direct/Federal
Pass Thru Grants Fund (231) for Hazard Mitigation Grant Program
activities all within the Municipal Manager’s Department, Office of
Emergency Management.
10.E.4.a) Assembly Memorandum No. AM 220-2021.
Regular Assembly Meeting - April 13, 2021 Page 6
10.E.5. Resolution No. AR 2021-106, a resolution of the Municipality of Anchorage appropriating $59,568 as a grant from the Department of Military and
Veterans Affairs, Division of Homeland Security and Emergency
Management and a contribution of $1,311 from Anchorage Areawide
Operating Fund (101) 2021 Operating Budget all to the State Direct/Federal
Pass Thru Grants Fund (231) for Hazard Mitigation Grant Program
activities all within the Municipal Manager’s Department, Office of
Emergency Management.
10.E.5.a) Assembly Memorandum No. AM 221-2021.
10.F. INFORMATION AND REPORTS
10.F.1. Information Memorandum No. AIM 54-2021, International Association of Firefighters, Local 1264 (IAFF) Collective Bargaining Agreement
Negotiations have commenced, Human Resources Department.
10.F.2. Information Memorandum No. AIM 55-2021, Public Employees, Local 71 (L71) Collective Bargaining Agreement Negotiations have commenced,
Human Resources Department.
10.F.3. Information Memorandum No. AIM 56-2021, Year End General Government Revenue Status Report to the Assembly – as of December
31, 2020, Finance Department.
10.F.4. Information Memorandum No. AIM 57-2021, Emergency Procurements awarded under AMC 7.20.090, Purchasing Department.
10.F.5. Information Memorandum No. AIM 58-2021, Construction Contract Change Order Report for the Period of December 1, 2020 to March 15,
2021 for the Anchorage Water & Wastewater Utility.
10.F.6. Information Memorandum No. AIM 59-2021, Sole Source Procurement Report for the Month of March 2021, Purchasing Department.
10.F.7. Information Memorandum No. AIM 60-2021, Municipal Marijuana Facility Compliance Quarterly Report, January 1, 2021 through
March 31, 2021, Municipal Clerk’s Office.
10.G.1. Assembly Memorandum No. AM 225-2021, Urban Design Commission appointment (Allison Gordy, AIA), Mayor’s Office. Public Comment:
4-27-2021.
10.G.2. Ordinance No. AO 2021-38, an ordinance authorizing acquisition of real property legally described as Lot 5 Block 3 Stolle Subdivision (Plat 81-
42) (PID 020-021-17), placement into the Heritage Land Bank (HLB)
Regular Assembly Meeting - April 13, 2021 Page 7
inventory, and amending the HLB 2021 Annual Work Program, Real Estate
Services. P.H. 4-27-2021.
10.G.2.a) Assembly Memorandum No. AM 201-2021.
10.G.3. Ordinance No. AO 2021-39, an ordinance authorizing the disposal by perpetual, non-exclusive telecommunication and electrical easements to
Chugach Electric Association, Inc., of a portion within municipal real
property, legally described as Lot 1 Jack McAlister Subdivision (Plat
2020-48) (PID 009-284-15), Real Estate Services. P.H. 4-27-2021.
10.G.3.a) Assembly Memorandum No. AM 203-2021.
10.G.4. Resolution No. AR 2021-102, a resolution approving Administrative Agreement AA # 2021-02 between the Municipality of Anchorage and the
Anchorage Municipal Employees Association agreeing to a
telecommuting agreement, Human Resources Department. P.H. 5-12-2021.
10.G.4.a) Assembly Memorandum No. AM 214-2021.
10.G.5. Ordinance No. AO 2021-40, an ordinance amending the Anchorage 2040 Land Use Plan to change the land use plan map designation of
approximately 14.97 acres from “Park or Natural Area,” ”Light
Industrial/Commercial,” “Community Facility or Institution,” and “City
Center” to “City Center” and “Park or Natural Area”, for East Addition
Anchorage Townsite, Block 35 and Block 36, Lot 2, per Plat 96-121;
generally located north of East Third Avenue, east of Eagle Street, south
of East First Avenue, and west of Ingra Street, in Anchorage, (Downtown,
Fairview, Government Hill Community Councils) (Planning and Zoning
Commission Case 2021-0004), Planning Department. P.H. 5-12-2021.
10.G.5.a) Assembly Memorandum No. AM 216-2021.
10.G.6. Ordinance No. AO 2021-41, an ordinance amending the zoning map and approving the rezoning of approximately 14.97 acres from PLI (Public
Lands and Institutions) District to B-2C (Central Business District,
Periphery) District for Block 36, Lot 2, and Block 35, East Addition
Anchorage Townsite Subdivision, generally located north of East Third
Avenue, east of Eagle Street, south of East First Avenue, and west of Ingra
Street, in Anchorage. (Downtown, Fairview, Government Hill Community
Councils) (Planning and Zoning Commission Case 2021-0003), Planning
Department. P.H. 5-12-2021.
10.G.6.a) Assembly Memorandum No. AM 217-2021.
11.A. Assembly Memorandum No. AM 184-2021, Anchorage Community Development Authority Board of Directors appointments (Mark Filipenko, CCIM SIOR, Leslie
Ridle, Evelyn Rousso, AIA, LEED AP, and Jonathon Taylor), Mayor’s Office.
(POSTPONED FROM 3-23-2021 TO PERMIT A TEN-DAY PUBLIC COMMENT
PERIOD. NO MOTION PENDING.)
12. RESERVED
13. CONTINUED PUBLIC HEARINGS
14. NEW PUBLIC HEARINGS
14.A. Ordinance No. AO 2021-31, an ordinance authorizing the disposal by perpetual, non exclusive electrical easement to Chugach Electric Association, Inc. on portions of
seven (7) Heritage Land Bank (HLB) parcels, legally described as NW1/4 Portion
(PTN) of SEC 5 T10N R1W (PID 090-031-56), in Indian; PTN Remnant of SEC 9/10
T10N R1W; NE1/4 PTN of SEC 9 T10N R1W; USS 3202 Lots 8 and 11 SEC 10 T10N R1W (PID 090-023-07; 090-023-09; 090-022-12; 090-022-13), in Bird Creek; USS 4805 Lot 2 SEC 19/29/30 T10N R2E and Tract 29D SE1/4 SEC 29 T10N R2E (Plat 73-220) (PID 075-141-04; 075-251-01), in Girdwood, Real Estate Services.
14.A.1. Assembly Memorandum No. AM 167-2021.
14.B. Resolution No. AR 2021-84, a resolution of the Municipality of Anchorage appropriating and adopting the 2020 Housing and Community Development Annual (HCDA) Action Plan, which constitutes application to the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) for the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG), the Home Investment Partnerships Program (HOME), the Emergency Solutions Grant (ESG), and the Housing Trust Fund Subgrant (HTF). This Resolution appropriates the 2020 Annual Entitlement Grants from HUD in the amounts Not To Exceed $1,818,770 in CDBG Entitlement, $723,361 in HOME Entitlement, $134,600 in HOME Program Income, and $151,146 in ESG Entitlement to the Federal Grant Fund (241), and $550,000 in a HUD Subgrant for HTF through Alaska Housing Finance Corporation (AHFC) to the Direct/Federal Pass Through Grant Fund (231) for the Anchorage Health Department (AHD).
14.B.1. Assembly Memorandum No. AM 176-202.
14.C. Ordinance No. AO 2021-32, an ordinance amending Anchorage Municipal Code (AMC) 4.60.030, Historic Preservation Commission, and creating Anchorage Municipal Code of Regulations (AMCR) 4.60, Municipality of Anchorage Local Landmark Register, to establish a Local Landmark Register, Qualifications, Nomination and Approval Process for recognizing the unique historic and cultural resources, including the stories, events, or people associated with those important resources, and consistent with the duties given to the Anchorage Historic Preservation Commission upon its establishment in Code in A.O. 2006-175 (Planning and Zoning Commission Case No. 2021-0005), Planning Department.
14.C.1. Assembly Memorandum No. AM 180-2021.
Regular Assembly Meeting - April 13, 2021 Page 9
Information Memorandum No. AIM 46-2021.
14.D. Ordinance No. AO 2021-33, an ordinance of the Anchorage Municipal Assembly amending Anchorage Municipal Code Section 7.20.090 to allow temporary suspension of procurement rules in order to timely expend federal and state funds, including emergency and disaster relief funds, Assembly Members LaFrance, Zaletel and Acting Vice-Chair Weddleton.
14.D.1. Assembly Memorandum No. AM 191-2021.
14.E. Ordinance No. AO 2021-34, an ordinance of the Anchorage Assembly repealing and re enacting Anchorage Municipal Code Sections 26.80.060 Closure and Post-Closure
Care Liability and 26.80.065 Closure and Post-Closure Care Restricted Cash and
Investment Account, Finance Department.
14.E.1. Assembly Memorandum No. AM 188-2021.
14.F. Ordinance No. AO 2021-35, an ordinance of the Municipality of Anchorage, Alaska, amending Ordinance No. 2018-76 to increase the aggregate principal amount of the Solid Waste Refuse Collection Utility and Solid Waste Disposal Utility Revenue Bonds and/or Notes, and appropriating an amount Not To Exceed $25,848,692 to the Solid Waste Services (SWS) Disposal Utility Capital Improvement Projects Fund (562200) and appropriating an amount Not To Exceed $2,306,000 to the SWS Refuse Collection Utility Capital Improvements Projects Fund (560200) for the following Projects: The Central Transfer Station, the Recycling Center, Anchorage Regional Landfill Cell 9, and the Leachate System, all within the SWS Utility Department, Finance Department.
14.F.1. Assembly Memorandum No. AM 189-2021.
14.G. Resolution No. AR 2021-93, a resolution of the Anchorage Assembly authorizing the disbursement of an amount Not To Exceed $26,000,000 from the Anchorage Regional Landfill Closure and Post-Closure Investment Fund and depositing such funds into the Solid Waste Services Disposal Utility Operating Fund 562000, Finance Department.
14.g.1. Assembly Memorandum No. AM 190-2021.
15.A. Resolution No. AR 2021-96, a resolution of the Anchorage Municipal Assembly stating its conditional protest regarding the renewal of Package Store, Liquor License #4919, for KDAJ Investment Group, Inc. DBA Alaska Liquor located at 2844 E Tudor Road, Anchorage, AK 99507; pending satisfaction of municipal requirements and authorizing the Municipal Clerk to take certain action (Campbell Park Community Council), Acting Assembly Chair Rivera, Acting Assembly Vice-Chair Weddleton and Public Safety Committee Co-Chairs Perez-Verdia and Kennedy.
15.B. Resolution No. AR 2021-97, a resolution of the Anchorage Municipal Assembly stating its conditional protest regarding the renewal of Beverage Dispensary-Tourism, Liquor License #1987, for Alaskan Edge, Inc. DBA Brown Bear Saloon & Motel located at 28065 Seward Highway, Indian, AK 99540; pending satisfaction of municipal requirements and authorizing the Municipal Clerk to take certain action (Turnagain Arm
Regular Assembly Meeting - April 13, 2021 Page 10
Community Council), Acting Assembly Chair Rivera, Acting Assembly Vice-Chair Weddleton and Public Safety Committee Co-Chairs Perez-Verdia and Kennedy.
15.C. Resolution No. AR 2021-101, a resolution of the Anchorage Municipal Assembly approving a modification to a previously approved special land use permit for Alaska Joint Ventures, LLC, a Marijuana Cultivation Facility with License Number M11920, Doing Business As Voodoo Cannabis Company, and located at 7801 Schoon Street, Units D, H, J, and K, in Anchorage (Taku/Campbell Community Council) (Case 2021-0028), Planning Department.
15.C.1. Assembly Memorandum No. AM 213-2021.
16. FINAL AUDIENCE PARTICIPATION
17. ASSEMBLY COMMENTS
18. EXECUTIVE SESSIONS
19. ADJOURNMENT
