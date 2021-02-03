February 3, 2021 (Anchorage, AK) – Yesterday, an Anchorage grand jury indicted 33 year-old Adam Daniel Fleischman for killing his wife Cassondra Fleischman on January 2, 2021, at their home in Anchorage. Mr. Fleischman was indicted on one count of first-degree murder and two counts of second-degree murder.
If convicted at trial, Mr. Fleischman faces sentences of up to 99 years imprisonment.
These charges are only allegations and are not evidence of guilt. All defendants are presumed innocent and are entitled to a fair trial at which the prosecution must prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
Mr. Fleischman is currently in the custody of the Department of Corrections. He is scheduled to be arraigned before the Superior Court in Anchorage on February 4, 2021.