The Alaska Federation of Natives enthusiastically applauds U.S. Senator Lisa Murkowski for her work in achieving a bipartisan compromise on the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act. The leadership shown by Senator Murkowski along with Senators Leahy, Durbin, and Manchin while negotiating language is critical if the kind of broad consensus that passed the original Voting Rights Act of 1965 is to be secured.
“This is not only what America needs. The Native voting rights protections included in the Act are what American Indians, Alaska Natives, and Native Hawaiians need if we are to fairly and equitably participate in our nation’s elections,” said Julie Kitka, AFN President. “It is a fundamental right of all citizens and fundamental to a fully functioning democracy.”
Kitka said, “We all have responsibilities. Native leadership does. The state does. And the federal government does as well. We are all in this together.”