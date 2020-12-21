The Alaska Federation of Natives, Alaska’s largest statewide Native organization, congratulates Representative Deb Haaland on her nomination to serve as Secretary of the Interior, potentially the first Native American to do so and serve as a Cabinet secretary.
“Her historic selection to lead Interior bodes well for Alaska Natives and American Indians across the country,” said AFN President Julie Kitka. “It signals a new beginning for tribal relations with the federal government during this critical time of coronavirus pandemic.”
“We look forward to getting to know Representative Haaland and her priorities during the confirmation process,” Kitka said. “And after she is confirmed, we hope she will visit Alaska as one of her first visits.”