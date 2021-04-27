Just before 7:45PM on April 26th emergency units from AFD responded to an apartment fire in the 4500 block of Wright St.
While in-route to the incident units were advised of one resident who was trapped near the fire. The first arriving fire engine arrived in just over 3 munities and found heavy smoke and fire coming from a 14 unit apartment building. One fire crew worked to suppress the fire as another fire crew moved to rescue the one entrapped resident. The rescue crew was able to locate the unconscious resident, remove them from the fire area, and begin emergency care. Unfortunately the resident was beyond help and died from their injuries. The identity of the fire victim is not being released pending notification of next of kin.
A second-alarm was requested as units arrived on scene summoning 8 addition fire units. 21 total fire units responded to the fire and were able to bring the fire under control in just over an hour. One firefighter suffered minor injuries during fire suppression work. The building was heavily damaged by the fire and the uninvolved areas were damaged by water. The cause of the fire is under investigation, crews will continue to be on the scene today. All of the residents in the building were displaced by the incident, the Red Cross is coordinating and supporting sheltering efforts.