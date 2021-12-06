Anchorage Police need the public’s help in locating a dark grey 2013 Toyota Corolla with the license plate JUV-326. Officers believe the vehicle is being driven by an adult female with 2 juvenile passengers. The vehicle may be traveling out of the Anchorage area, police are unsure if the vehicle is traveling North or South at this time. The vehicle is the subject of a custodial interference case.
Anyone with information of the whereabouts of the vehicle is asked to call 9-1-1 with the direction of travel.
APD Case: 21-39528