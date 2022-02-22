Officers need the public’s help in locating Arianna Jeudy age 12.
On 2/21/22, Arianna was reported missing. She was last seen or heard from at the Dimond Mall on 2/19/22.
Arianna is 5’1 and weighs about 115 pounds. Arianna has black hair and brown eyes. Arianna was last seen wearing a black puffy jacket and plaid pants.
If you have any information on the whereabouts of Arianna, please call Dispatch at 311.
