Today, Acting Mayor Austin Quinn-Davidson announced the Municipality of Anchorage (MOA) will no longer proceed with purchasing the Alaska Club building as part of the overall plan to address the need for additional shelter and housing caused by COVID-19.
Ordinance AO 2020-66(S), As Amended, authorized the MOA to conduct due diligence and negotiate the purchase of the Alaska Club building at 630 East Tudor Road to convert it to a shelter for persons experiencing homelessness. The due diligence process uncovered costs above what was previously estimated, including roof replacement, plumbing repairs, and foundation damage. When combined with estimated costs for renovation of the space to accommodate day and overnight use, these required repairs would significantly raise the cost of the project. Thus, the MOA concluded that acquisition would not be in the best interest of the municipality, given the increased price tag.
“The administration promised to the Assembly and the public to conduct a thorough due diligence process, and only move forward if the deal penciled out for Anchorage taxpayers,” said Acting Mayor Quinn-Davidson. “We are keeping that promise.”
The number of people experiencing homelessness has grown over the course of the pandemic, and Anchorage still faces an acute and long-term need for additional shelter space. The Anchorage Assembly previously directed the MOA to create additional shelter space outside of downtown, and the MOA will continue vetting properties that meet that criterion.