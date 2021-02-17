In partnership with the United Way of Anchorage and national nonprofit organization the Cities for Financial Empowerment Fund (CFE Fund), Acting Mayor Austin Quinn-Davidson announced today the launch of a free Financial Navigator program to help residents navigate critical financial issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
A Financial Navigator provides guidance over the phone to help residents access available programs and services to manage income disruptions and other financial concerns. Financial Navigators help residents triage personal financial issues, identify immediate action steps to manage expenses, maximize income, and make referrals to other services such as rent relief, financial counseling, and job training.
“We are grateful to be partnering with United Way and CFE to provide this free service that will help Anchorage residents access the resources they need to stay housed, put food on the table, and save for their future,” said Acting Mayor Quinn-Davidson.
Residents can access these remote services by completing this web form. Residents without computer access can call 2-1-1 to sign up. The Financial Navigator will give the client a call back to begin their personal session. Live translation services are available.
“Some of our neighbors are at a critical financial decision-making point right now; decisions that can’t wait weeks or months,” said United Way of Anchorage President Clark Halvorson. “These navigators provide immediate, one-on-one assistance towards thoughtful choices that can help put people on their best financial path.”
The Municipality is launching the Financial Navigators program in partnership with the CFE Fund, which provided grant funding, significant technical assistance, and training to launch the program in Anchorage and other cities and counties across the nation. The Financial Navigators initiative is supported by Bloomberg Philanthropies, the Citi Foundation, JPMorgan Chase & Co., and the Wells Fargo Foundation.
“Financial distress is a primary part of the COVID-19 crisis, and we’re pleased Acting Mayor Quinn-Davidson and her team are making this a priority for Anchorage residents,” said Jonathan Mintz, President and CEO of the Cities for Financial Empowerment Fund. “The Financial Navigators program will help Anchorage residents assess and prioritize their financial concerns and get connected with the right resources.”
“The pandemic and resulting economic crises have hit low- and middle-income households, contingent and undocumented workers, and many others very hard,” said James Anderson, Head of Government Innovation at Bloomberg Philanthropies. “We are very pleased to help the CFE Fund expand its high quality and impactful financial empowerment services to reach many more people in more cities.”