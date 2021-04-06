On Thursday, April 8, Acting Mayor Austin Quinn-Davidson and Covenant House Alaska will join the U.S. Conference of Mayors and Wells Fargo for a virtual press conference recognizing the winners of the competitive 2021 CommunityWINS® Grant Program.
The Municipality of Anchorage was selected as one of eight recipients out of 139 applicants for CommunityWINS, which recognizes outstanding mayoral-based initiatives that reduce the cost burden of housing and increase access to safe, affordable places to live.
As part of being selected, Covenant House Alaska will receive a grant to support its Bridge to Success program. Through Bridge to Success, Covenant House Alaska will renovate and expand its Youth Engagement Center to create 22 new on-site “micro-unit” apartments to serve young people ages 18 to 24 who are experiencing homelessness.
“Bridge to Success is a continuation of Covenant House Alaska’s innovative efforts to meet youth where they are in their journey and move them toward long-term stability by providing on-site affordable housing with supportive services,” said Alison Kear, Executive Director of Covenant House Alaska.
“When we invest in housing for young people, we invest in their future and the future of our community,” said Acting Mayor-Austin Quinn Davidson. “I’m honored to be recognized alongside Covenant House Alaska, and thank the U.S. Conference of Mayors and Wells Fargo for recognizing and investing in solutions here in Anchorage.”
Registration for the virtual event is available here.