GCI announced today that it has reached an agreement with Vision Alaska and Coastal Television to broadcast ABC, FOX and CW channels for its customers statewide.
“We’d like to express our sincere gratitude to our customers for their patience as we navigated these challenging negotiations,” said GCI Chief Communications Officer Heather Handyside. “Now, GCI customers can once again watch their favorite programs on ABC, FOX and CW, like The Masked Singer, Grey’s Anatomy and the NBA playoffs.”
GCI was required to suspend television service for ABC, FOX and CW channels in January when the previous programming agreement expired and contract negotiations stalled.