A new group of students from nearly 250 high schools across Alaska have been identified as this year's class of UA Scholars, qualifying each of them for a $12,000 scholarship to use at any University of Alaska campus. In order to be eligible for this prestigious award, students must be ranked within the top ten percent of their class. As of October 10, 932 students have been identified for the honor.
On December 2, the University of Alaska will host a virtual recognition event honoring the class of 2022 UA Scholars. University of Alaska leadership, faculty, staff, alumni and current UA Scholars will be present to acknowledge this year’s class and their families.
“We are excited to welcome the class of 2022 UA Scholars,” said Lael Oldmixon, the program’s executive director. “Their academic performance distinguishes them as some of the top students in Alaska. Our universities across the University of Alaska system would be privileged to have them as students.”
The event will also highlight the many opportunities for UA Scholars including study abroad and exchange programs, honors programs, undergraduate research, internships, academic programs and additional scholarship opportunities.
Since its inception, the scholarship program has awarded more than $60 million in academic support resulting in more than 5,500 degrees and certificates for students from nearly every community in Alaska.
UA Scholars are designated as eligible for the scholarship based on their class rank at the end of their Junior year. Awardees receive the $12,000 scholarship in $1,500 payments over eight semesters. In addition, UA Scholars are offered free applications for admission. Students have the flexibility to take two semesters off for any reason, including at the beginning, during their academic career at UA. “This gives them the opportunity to travel, go on service trips, take a lighter credit load, attend to family business, or explore other life adventures,” Oldmixon said.
While the award is specific to UA, students can use the funds to study abroad (internationally), or study nationally through the National Student Exchange program. “It’s a great way for students to adventure outside of Alaska while paying in-state rates,” Oldmixon said.
The scholarships are funded by the University of Alaska Land Grant Trust Fund. The endowment receives revenue from property sales and resource development conducted on university lands. Many UA Scholars also qualify for the Alaska Performance Scholarship as well as many other scholarships available through their campus.
The University of Alaska established the UA Scholars Program in 1999 to encourage Alaska students to attend and graduate from college in their home state. It is designed to provide an incentive for secondary school students to achieve academic excellence, to enrich secondary school efforts to provide high quality education, and to encourage high school graduates from every Alaska community to seriously consider the educational pathways that the University of Alaska has to offer. To learn more visit alaska.edu/scholars.