On Tuesday, The Alaska Center is hosting the 6th Annual Wild Salmon Day celebration. The event will feature activities for children, live music from touring band the Resonant Rogues with special guest appearance by local artist Kat Moore of the Super Saturated Sugar Strings and local food all with special guest Rep. Ivy Spohnholz. The event will offer attendees options to learn more about salmon conservation efforts and engagement opportunities. There will be free Wild Scoops ice cream for the first 100 attendees.
The Alaska Center values the well-being of the community in all that they do. To ensure the safety of Elders, children, and the immunocompromised, they are implementing several protection measures at the event. Attendees, especially adults and children aged two and up who are not fully vaccinated, are strongly encouraged to wear masks. Please reach out for more information about the full COVID mitigation plan.
When: Tuesday, August 10, 6pm-8pm
Where: Margaret Sullivan Park (at Westchester Lagoon)
Who: The Alaska Center