The Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport is hosting a job fair Saturday, April 10, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. where more than a 20 employers are hoping to hire more than 600 new employees.
“Alaska is open for business and excited to once again welcome travelers from all over the world following the COVID-19 pandemic. Alaska’s many travel and tourism partners are eager to expand their workforce and meet the needs of the increased traffic,” said Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy.
FedEx is adding a second shift to sort cargo and is hoping to fill approximately 230 positions with the help of the ANC Travel & Tourism Job Fair.
“Our partners came to us with significant staffing demands for this summer,” said ANC Airport Director Jim Szczesniak. “There will be a variety of companies offering both full and part-time positions at the job fair.”
“It’s clear that Alaska travel is rebounding! We’ve added three new routes to ANC and two new airlines for this summer. With larger aircraft and more flights, we’re within 2% of our 2019 summer passenger capacity numbers. And, cargo is growing too.”
The airport will be buzzing with opportunity this Saturday as ANC partners with employers working to grow their teams. For more information, visit www.ANCairport.com/jobfair.