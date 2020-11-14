DHSS today announced one death of an Alaska resident and 589 new people identified with COVID-19 in Alaska. 584 are residents in: Anchorage (242), Wasilla (50), Fairbanks (44), Soldotna (39), Palmer (28), Kenai (24), Juneau (22), Eagle River (19), North Pole (18), Delta Junction (10), Bethel (8), Homer (8), Sitka (8), Utqiaġvik (8), Seward (7), Kenai Peninsula Borough North (6), Bristol Bay/Lake & Peninsula boroughs (4), Kodiak (4), SE Fairbanks Census Area (4), Sterling (4), Bethel Census Area (3), Nome (3), Valdez-Cordova Census Area (3), Big Lake (2), Chugiak (2), Dillingham (2) and one each in Anchor Point, Douglas, Girdwood, Kotzebue, Mat-Su Borough, Nikiski, Nome Census Area, North Slope Borough, NW Arctic Borough, Petersburg, Prince of Wales-Hyder Census Area and Willow.
Five new nonresident cases were identified yesterday in:
Northwest Arctic Borough: one in mining industry
Anchorage: one with purpose under investigation
Location under investigation: one in North Slope oil industry and two with purposes under investigation
Three resident cases and one nonresident case were added to the dashboard through data verification procedures. This brings the total number of Alaska resident cases to 21,275 and the total number of nonresident cases to 1,130.
We also have our first nonresident death that occurred while they were in Alaska. This will be noted on the dashboard next week, specifically under the nonresident tab.
ALERT LEVELS – The current statewide alert level, based on the average daily case rate over 14 days per 100,000, is high at 62.37 cases per 100,000. All regions of Alaska are now in high alert status.